Huge stone falls on the Aurina valley state road – Trentino AA/S

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 24 – A huge stone fell this morning, shortly after 10, on the Valle Aurina state road, fortunately without causing any casualties. The stone the size of a car fell for a few hundred meters down a steep slope and, after crossing the parking lot of the Monte Spicco ski centre, ended its run on the nearby state road, on which at that moment no one passed. Only one pylon of the gondola was damaged. Only a few days ago the lifts were still in operation and the parking lot crowded. The event, which could have had far more serious consequences, brings to mind the gigantic rockfall of 2014 in Termeno, in Bassa Atesina, when an old farm was spared only a few centimetres.



