Huge waves hit California coast for third day in a row, causing flooding and life-threatening conditions

Extreme Waves and Coastal Flooding Continue to Wreak Havoc Along California Coast

For a third consecutive day, rogue waves and coastal flooding have been causing chaos in many of California’s coastal communities. The extreme conditions have resulted in water rescues, swept away cars, and injuries to a handful of people.

Unusually large surf, often exceeding six meters, has led to the closure of beaches along the California coast and caused damaging flooding to several beachside streets, homes, and businesses.

In hard-hit Ventura County, waves overtopped sea walls and swept parked cars down the street, obstructing the path of first responders. The flooding also caused damage to the ground-floor rooms of a local hotel.

High waters and dangerous rip currents have been plaguing much of the West Coast from Southern California to Oregon since Thursday, caused by a series of powerful storms pushing their way toward the coast from the Pacific Ocean.

Although the dangers will decrease for residents of Northern California on Saturday, coastal areas of central and southern California will continue to be hit by extreme waves. Some waves hitting the California Bay Area may peak at more than 12 meters, and the southern Oregon coast will also experience strong waves and winds.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles urged people to stay away from vulnerable beaches, docks, and harbors, emphasizing that they are not safe places to be due to potentially deadly conditions.

Ventura County has closed all beaches through New Year’s Eve due to high waves, and officials are asking people to stay away from the area for their safety. Ventura lifeguards on Friday rescued about 10 people who attempted to navigate the high surf, while a wave that crashed into a beach barrier packed with spectators in the Pierpont area of ​​Ventura Beach swept away nearly 20 people and injured eight.

The storms fueling the waves will also bring rain and wind to California through Saturday. By Saturday morning, the rain will move inland and across Southern California before weakening over the Rocky Mountains on Sunday.

Local officials are urging residents and tourists to take caution and avoid the water and beaches due to the ongoing dangerous conditions.

CNN’s Mary Gilbert and Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this report.

