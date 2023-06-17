Hugo Boss: target set at 5 billion in turnover in 2025

Outlook still upward for Hugo Boss. After archived a first quarter up 25% and having exceeded three billion euros in revenues for the first time in 2022, the German group has presented an update on its “Claim 5” growth strategy and its financial ambitions. While Hugo Boss already intends to achieve its previous medium-term sales target of 4 billion euros this year, Hugo Boss now aims to achieve a turnover of around five billion euros by 2025.

A possible forecast change, explains the company in a note, “thanks to the rigorous execution of the strategy and the rebranding started at the beginning of 2022”. An impetus that has in fact seen both brands of the group grow: the company’s sales in the last Q1 were driven by the label Boss, with a turnover of 746 million for menswear, up 23%, and 67 million for womenswear, up 26%. The label Hugo instead it recorded a turnover of 155 million (+33 per cent).

The ambition to achieve a higher turnover is accompanied by significant improvements in EBIT, which is expected – the group specifies – to rise to 600 million euros by 2025, exceeding the previous target of around 480 million, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 21% over 2022. As a result, the group is now aiming for an Ebit margin of at least 12% within the two years.

“With ‘Claim 5’, we introduced the right strategy at the right time. Thanks to the dedication and passion of our teams, we have celebrated an ‘impressive’ comeback and achieved outstanding results. This will allow us to reach our medium-term financial ambition of four billion euros already this year, two years ahead of schedule,” he comments. Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss. “We have everything it takes to continue our success story. That’s why today we increase our ambitions in terms of turnover and results. We aim to achieve a turnover of five billion euros and an Ebit margin of at least 12% by 2025”.