Hugo Boss, the 1 billion third quarter reflects estimates

The third quarter of 2019 closed in line with market expectations Hugo Boss. The German fashion group closed the period with revenues of 1.03 billion euros, up 15% on the 933 million totaled in the same quarter of the previous year, almost identical to the 1.02 billion estimated by analysts, recalls Reuters.

Regarding margins, the player’s EBIT increased by 12% in the quarter, to 103 million euros, a figure also corresponding to analysts’ estimates, which expected 102 million euros.

Looking at individual labels, the men’s clothing revenues of Boss grew 12 percent year-over-year, while the brand’s womenswear revenue increased 24 percent. Hugohowever, saw sales grow by 25 percent.

Meanwhile, the revenue forecasts for the fiscal year of the Metzingen group have been confirmed, expected to settle between 4.1 and 4.2 billion euros, with an operating profit of between 400 and 420 million euros, an increase of 20-25 per cent. hundred.

Analyzing the geographical performances, the “growth was generalized with double-digit improvements in all regions”. In the EMEA area, group sales increased by 12% year-on-year, despite a particularly high comparison base, with all key markets in the region contributing to the growth. In the Americas, the momentum already recorded by Hugo Boss in previous quarters accelerated further in the third quarter, with an increase of 22 percent. The +20% recorded in the US market, specifically, mainly reflects the improvement in the perception of Boss and Hugo as lifestyle brands, explains the company.

In Asia-Pacific, revenue was 21% higher than the previous year. Driving the performance were double-digit percentage sales improvements in both Southeast Asia and China, with the latter recording 17% growth year-on-year.

Looking at sales channels, e-commerce achieved a 25% increase while physical retail recorded an 8% increase compared to the past year.

