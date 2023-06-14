Hugo Ospina threatens to block airports due to gasoline prices

In addition, The taxi driver assured that Gustavo Petro has not fulfilled his campaign promise to review gasoline prices with a magnifying glassthis taking into account the additional costs of providing public transport service such as vehicle maintenance.

Regarding the approaches with the Minister of Transportation, Wiliam Camargo, with the taxi drivers’ union, Ospina assured that the head of portfolio has ignored his calls and messages that he even sent through WhatsApp without a response from Camargo nor the Vice Minister of Transport.

Hugo Ospina warns taxi drivers strike:

The leader of the taxi drivers’ union affirmed that the intentions are from the drivers’ assembly to carry out a series of mobilizations in the country due to the non-conformism presented by the increases in gasoline prices and by the omitted calls presented to the Ministry of Transportation .

“We need to hold an assembly, the people want to stop, they are upset with this behavior of the Minister of Transportation. It is the first time in 25 years that I have been in the union that a minister takes office and does not bother to answer the phone or a message and say I will attend to you in 20 days, in a year or when the government of Gustavo Petro ends”, said Hugo Ospina.

The union leader also made a series of criticisms for the lack of regulation of transport platforms, ensuring that it is one of the problems that also affects taxi drivers.

“We had to convene a permanent assembly and vote for the zero hour of the strike, when? We don’t know, the only thing my colleagues from other cities told me is that they no longer want to hold strikes by reaching the mayor’s office. The taxi drivers today want to paralyze the country or block the airports, they are yet to be defined, I am not in charge of myself”Ospina announced.