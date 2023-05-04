Huila applies to the Colombia Fluvial program

Through the Superintendence of Transportation, it is sought that in the department, the companies dedicated to this transport, comply with the conditions of authorization, security and registration of information in the Vigía System.

By: Gloria Camargo

With the objective of achieving that at the regional and national level, more companies can apply the strategy called “Colombia Fluvial: Formalization Seal 2023” of the Superintendency of Transportation, the promotion has been carried out so that river transport organizations comply with the conditions authorization, security, and registration of information in the Vigía System.

For this reason, through the “Ruta Fluvial para la Paz” program, they also carry out accompanying activities for businessmen, river inspectors, educational institutions, territorial entities and users, through workshops, training and workshops, to socialize the rights and duties of the fluvial public service.

As established by the Delegations of Ports and the Protection of Users of the Transport Sector, that these activities have already been carried out in the departments of Caquetá, Guaviare, Putumayo, Vaupés, Chocó and Vichada, among others, “in where this means of transport is essential to move between the most remote municipalities”.

Regarding the issue, Ayda Lucy Ospina Arias, Superintendent of Transportation, indicated that “in many municipalities of our country, fluvial transportation is the only way to get around, since rivers are the main connector for the most remote regions and there is also a presence the Superintendency of Transportation.

We have carried out very important work in terms of accompanying the business providers of this service, since the inspection and verification visits that we carry out are essential for compliance with the Law, because in this way we guarantee safe and quality transport for users. .

We are committed to reaching that deep Colombia that needs formalization in its transportation and the protection of the citizens who use it, that is why we develop these programs that definitely bring us closer to the people”, the official pointed out.

fluvial huila

Regarding this issue, this year the strategy has also been implemented with companies that operate river transport through ferry-type vessels, that is, that transport vehicles across rivers.

To carry it out, two rounds of river operations are carried out, in March and April (first round) and July and August (second round).

With this initiative, the Delegatura de Puertos seeks to formalize river transport in Colombia and promote compliance with established standards to guarantee safety and quality of service.

At the end of the year, a special recognition called “Seal of Formalization 2023” will be delivered to companies that meet the requirements established by the regulations.

With this, it is expected to impact more than 200 natural and/or legal persons that currently provide the fluvial public transport service in the country, which will generate a positive impact on the economy and the security of the communities that depend on fluvial transport.

To date, 19 inspection operations have been carried out, corresponding to the first round of activities planned within the strategy, and for the 2023 term, the implementation of the strategy has been prioritized in 37 fluvial operation zones, among They are Antioquia, Atlántico, Córdoba, Caquetá, Vichada, Vaupés, Putumayo, Meta, Guainía, Chocó, Magdalena, Bolívar, Boyacá, Caldas, Cundinamarca, Guaviare, Huila, Tolima, Santander, among others.

How to apply?

According to the Super, fluvial transport companies and other related actors, may go to the Directorate of Prevention, Promotion and User Service (DPPAU), in case they require guidance and/or accompaniment in terms of user protection.

For this, the DPPAU is available via email [email protected]entering the SuperTransporte website and filling out the form provided in the SuperEducativo space, or by accessing the following link:

Because river transport is an important economic activity in Colombia, and it has been used by thousands of users who depend on it to transport goods and people along the country’s rivers.

However, it is important that users are previously informed of the conditions for the provision of the service. These issues include: routes, schedules, fares, luggage transportation, pet transportation, withdrawal, among others.

In addition, users have duties when using the river transport service, such as observing the instructions given by the authorities and the provider, keeping life jackets fastened throughout the trip, occupying the assigned place and not throwing garbage into the river .

That is why the Superintendence of Transportation makes different service channels available to users to receive requests, complaints and claims, and to attend to the requests of businessmen and users in the sector.

surveillance activities

This type of surveillance and control activities are carried out constantly against companies that provide services in reservoirs, lagoons and dams, and that do not comply with legal requirements.

For this reason, preventive inspection visits are established continuously at said sites in various regions of the country, especially on high season dates.

Normally, among the main irregularities that are usually found by the entity, the informal provision of the fluvial transport service stands out, that is, without authorization or without an operating permit, the operation without permission to set sail, the non-issuance of tickets, and the passenger overload.

Added to the fact that in many cases, “there are several companies that do not demonstrate the adoption of necessary measures in accident situations.

Regarding the reservoirs, lakes and lagoons where transport services are provided, it should be noted that the La Bodeguita Dock in the city of Cartagena, the Tota Lagoon in the department of Boyacá, the Inciva Darien Dock in Buenaventura, the Hidroprado Dam in the neighboring department of Tolima, the Guatapé Reservoir in Antioquia, the Guavio Reservoir in Cundinamarca, and the Betania Dam in the department of Huila, have the largest number of companies authorized by the competent authorities,” the entity replied.

In the department, according to the Super, there are several legally formalized entities in Huila, and established in the Vigia system, mainly in the municipalities of Neiva, Villavieja, Garzón and Yaguará, among which stand out: Transportes Tres Fronteras, Taxis Rio SAS , Rivers Tour Villavieja Associative Work Company, River Transport Oyola Associative Work Company, La Giganteña Associative Work Company, La Amistad Gigante SAS, Aguatour Jj SAS, Associative Work Company Shipping and Tourist Services of Huila Navitur, Gaviotas Associative Company of Job.

Authorized routes from the municipality of Neiva.

In the fluvial georeferencing exercise, which was carried out in Neiva, it was possible to identify the pier commonly known as La Gaitana, whose care is taken care of by the Municipal Mayor’s Office and in which three fluvial transport companies operate: 1. Navitur 2. Taxis Rio 3. Asofluvial Ltda.

River Routes Municipality of Aipe.

River Routes Municipality of Villavieja

River Routes Municipality of Gigante