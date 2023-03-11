Delivering high-quality seeds can have a significant impact on agricultural production, as better-quality seeds often produce crops that are healthier and more resistant to diseases and pests.

DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

The department of Huila closed the year 2021 with an area of ​​30,247.9 hectares planted with bananas, 26,588.4 of which are cultivated in association with other crops, such as coffee, and an annual production of 103,298.2 tons of this perishable. On the other hand, it is estimated that there are 3,330.3 hectares of bananas in the department, with an annual production of 20,137.7 tons.

These crops not only contribute to the department’s food security, but also generate wealth and boost the local economy. For this purpose, a science and technology project called “Development of a plantain production model with emphasis on propagation material that addresses the problem of productivity and food safety derived from the emergency caused by COVID-19 in the department” was successfully executed. del Huila”, financed with resources in the order of $2,633,387,311. This project allowed the implementation of musaceae seed production nuclei using the thermal camera technique, an efficient system that generates a microclimate with high temperatures and humidity to stimulate the production of new seedlings.

Thanks to the successful results obtained in this project, Governor Luis Enrique Dussán López gave the green light to a new project called “Strengthening of Banana and Plantain Production Systems with Genetically Improved Plant Material and Quality Attributes, Massively Produced for the Department of Huila”, financed with resources in the order of $2,890,659,600. This project seeks to take advantage of the implementation of thermal camera and tunnel systems for the massive production of seed, which will later be delivered to 528 producing families from 11 municipalities in Huila, impacting 264 hectares with these crops.

The selection of the beneficiaries will be made through a public call open to all producers who meet the minimum general requirements to participate. The requirements to participate must be sent to the electronic address [email protected] clearly and precisely.

Thanks to this initiative, the bananas produced in the municipality of Tello, the panela from Isnos, fruits, and other products, reach the center of the country to satisfy the high demand of consumers.

Likewise, work is being done to strengthen short marketing circuits to eliminate intermediation, and allow resources to reach the primary producer through fair prices. With this strategy, more than 40 banana-producing families in the municipality of La Plata have been benefiting.

With these initiatives, the department of Huila seeks to strengthen the agricultural sector, implementing a new productive development model that takes into account the suitability of rural land use and the behavior of the markets, and that allows a greater revitalization of the local economy.