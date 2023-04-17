Huila continues his time trial to get away from relegation

Two challenges are facing Atlético Huila in Colombian professional soccer this season. The first, to qualify for the home runs and the second, and in turn the most important, to get out of the bottom of the relegation table.

On average, the ‘Opitas’ are second with an average of 1.08 and only surpass Unión Magdalena, which has a 1.00.

Alianza Petrolera and Once Caldas are involved in that fight, with 1.14 and Cali, who took a breather with their 2-1 victory over Samaria.

Tonight, Huila needs to beat Deportivo Pasto to not stop in that race against time that he is facing, to achieve his two objectives.

The Nariñenses for now are calm because in the relegation table there are 14 with an average of 1-24 and in the current tournament they are genders with 20 points, five behind the leaders Millonarios and Águilas Doradas, although they cannot be neglected because they are only three points away from ninth. They are stalking Santa Fe and Pereira (who tied 2-2) and Envigado.

According to the statistics managed by Dimayor, Pasto defeated Huila in their last two games in the First Division without conceding a goal and they will seek a third consecutive victory in the category against this rival for the first time since August 2016.

He also points out that the ‘Opitas’ won six of their last seven home games against the Nariñenses. In addition, during this period they never allowed more than one goal against this rival game, while they kept their unbeaten arc in four of those seven games.

Pasto has not conceded a goal in three of its last four Primera División games. On the other hand, he never scored more than one goal per game between those four games.

The situation that Huila is going through goes against what the team shows on the field. Together with Águilas Doradas and Millonarios, it is one of the teams that plays soccer the best.

In their previous match, last Tuesday, they played Millonarios one-on-one in an intense match and in which they brought out their style of play, in which they attack with a lot of order, but despite this the goals they have scored , 15, they have not reached to add, since they have received 20 goals on their fence.

Huila adds 14 points out of 39 in dispute, a figure that in no way reflects that great game that develops a separate match.

But today they will have to go out looking for the three points because Cali, who was very close to the relegation zone, won their game, just against a direct player, Unión Magdalena.

However, the ‘Azucarero’ coach, Jorge Luis Pinto, said that “feeling good, I can’t feel good, that’s clear”. “I have a responsibility both for the club, for the whole world, for the fans and for myself. We are not well, we won, we are happy, but we are not well and in that we feel the responsibility of things, ”he added.

“It may be that we are a bit calm, totally not, in that I have things clear. I did not come here to be thirteen or twelve, and that mortifies me, but that also makes me happy (the victory) ”, he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the champion Pereira and Santa Fe, who are rowing so as not to be left out of the group of eight, in a great game equalized 2-2.

The locals started winning 2-2 and when they saw a win coming, the ‘Cardinals’ reacted and through Hugo Rodallega they found parity.

Concerning the Copa Libertadores match against Boca Juniors tomorrow, the fragility of the ‘Matecaña’ defense. It gives many advantages and the good moment of the goalkeeper Aldair Quintana is not enough to aspire to a good result.