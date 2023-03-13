30% more than the normal average could record rainfall throughout the department. Authorities pointed out that March is a month of climatic transition, so “sunny days interspersed with rainy days are expected in the region.”

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

It will continue to rain in Huila, and rainfall volumes could be up to 30% above the normal average. These were the statements of Ofelia Ángel Oviedo, IDEAM Huila – Caquetá official.

Who pointed out that despite the fact that the “La Niña” phenomenon is dissipating, the rainy season that has begun could end with levels of rain above usual due to wet fronts coming from the Brazilian Amazon.

climate transition

It should be remembered that in recent months, the influence of the “La Niña” phenomenon has generated sudden temperature changes in the Pacific Ocean and affected the climate in the region.

In January, which is part of the first dry season of the year, rains were recorded due to the “La Niña” phenomenon. In February, on the contrary, the rains were below normal, but the temperatures were very high, with peaks in Huila between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius.

The regional official also indicated that March is a transition month between the first dry season and the first rainy season of 2023. Therefore, sunny days interspersed with rainy days are expected in the region, for which she recommended being prepared. for the rainy season, especially in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

“March is a transition month between the dry season and the first rainy season of the year. The rains that we have had these days are rains generated by humidity that is entering from the southeast of the Brazilian Amazon; Therefore, we are going to have rainy days interspersed with sunny days, specifying that this rainy season will last until the beginning of June,” Oviedo pointed out.

Agriculture on alert

According to the expert, the rainfall that corresponds to the first rainy season could be between 20% and 30% above the normal average, so it is important to be attentive to the recommendations of the authorities.

Therefore, the Departmental Government indicated that preventive measures have been taken to guarantee the safety of the inhabitants of the department, but that the population is recommended to be attentive to the notices and alerts issued by the authorities and take the necessary precautions, since In addition, the rains can affect mobility on roads and public services, so measures must be taken to prevent inconveniences.

Regarding the issue, Dilberto Trujillo Dussán, Secretary of Agriculture and Mining of Huila, indicated that “the rains return and this mainly disadvantages rural producers, especially when we are about to start the coffee harvest in the west and north of the department of Huila.

Undoubtedly, we are going to be affected, so we are already preparing to face the situation, with maintenance work on tertiary roads, in terms of harvesting the coffee crop, and everything that may be affected by the rains. ”, he pointed out.

Trujillo also added that these climate variability phenomena drastically impact crops, so adaptation and mitigation actions must be generated, for which he added that “this situation has a strong impact on plants, initially exposing them to periods of heat and later heavy rainfall, which could then close with a period of intense drought; In other words, these are effects of climate change, and without a doubt we have to continue preparing for it”.

It is important to remember that the rains are a blessing for agriculture and fauna in the region. However, it is necessary to be careful in the face of excess rain that could generate natural disasters.

Huila hydrological alerts

According to the situational bulletin of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, which consolidates the information on rainfall alerts in force together with the summary of affectations for this March 12, it has been established that in the department of Huila there is an orange alert and yellow for hydrological alerts.

The ideam announced what are the alerts that persist in the municipalities of Huila:

Probability of sudden increase in the Alto Magdalena and its contributors, especially in the Guachicos river and Guarapas river, for which special attention is required to the municipalities of San Agustín, Isnos, Palestina, Pitalito, and Elías.

Probability of sudden creeper in the Suaza River and its contributors. Special attention is required to the municipalities of Acevedo, Suaza and Guadalupe.

Probability of sudden level increases in the Timaná river basin and it is recommended to be attentive to the height of the municipalities of Timaná, Altamira and Elías.

Probability of sudden increases in the direct rivers of the Magdalena, for which special attention has already been established in the municipalities of Saladoblanco, Oporaba, Tarqui, El Agrado, Gigante and Garzón.

Probability of sudden increase in the Páez river and its contributions in the Simbola and Ullucos rivers and especially in the Plata river and its tributaries; Aguacatal River and the El Salado, Zapatero, Cuchayaco, Barbillas, Azafranalen, Casablanca, Segoviana, Azafranal, Las Parras and El Perico streams, therefore special attention is recommended in the municipalities of Inzá, Belalcázar, La Plata, Nátaga, Paicol and Thessaly in Huila and Cauca.

Probability of increasing increases in the accounts of the Yaguará and Iquira Rivers and their tributaries, among other contributors to the Alto Magdalena, for which special attention is required in the municipalities of Yaguares and Iquira.

Probability of rising sudden in the basins of the Neiva rivers and their tributaries, especially the stream in La Perdiz, for which there is special attention in the municipality of Algeciras.

UNGRD

According to the report, between March 8 and 11 of this year, the highest volumes of precipitation, that is, more than 100 mm, were registered in the departments of Magdalena, Cesar, Bolívar, Norte de Santander, Chocó, Caldas , Risaralda, Quindío, Valle del Cauca, Cauca, Huila, Cundinamarca, Meta, Guaviare and Caquetá.

Added to this, alerts have been established for landslides in the south of the country in Planadas, Tolima; Florence, Caqueta; and Mocoa in Putumayo. At the national level, it has been established that there are 233 municipalities with high and moderate threat levels, according to the forecast of landslides in the country, however it is worrying that 79 of them are in high threat, however no reports were established for the department of Huila .

municipal situation

In several municipalities of the department, there have been several damages due to the heavy rains of the last week.

In Garzón, it was reported that from this Monday, March 13 to Wednesday, March 15, it is planned to suspend the aqueduct service from 4:00 PM to 2:00 AM approximately, and that the population is recommended to be attentive to any contingency that can be registered.

“It is important to mention that the continuity of the service depends directly on the progress of the work that is being carried out and on the weather conditions. Therefore, we kindly request to ration consumption and carry out supplies in homes and in their storage tanks”, established the Administration.

Meanwhile, in the municipality of Villavieja, due to the rains, there was a flood in the Villavieja river, reaching the urban area on the road to Neiva, in the Vereda Polonia, in addition to the Las Lajas ravine.

On the other hand, in Timaná there is concern about the state of the road located at the height of the village of San Marcos – Timaná, south of Huila.

Meanwhile, in the municipality of El Agrado, work was carried out to address the landslide in the Ondina village, a situation that was caused by heavy rains. Faced with them, “machinery operators promptly responded to the call of the community in this important sector,” said the Administration.