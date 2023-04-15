In this way, Jimena Puyo Posada, founder of Cumare and former assistant manager of Development and Strengthening of Colombian Crafts, referred to the work of cultural and tourist appropriation that can be developed in the department. exclusive.

Huíla Newspaper, Wheels

By: Gloria Camargo

Jimena Puyo Posada, is one of the most nationally recognized professionals in the cultural and craft sector, and who has bet on the social development of Colombia and Huila from these aspects, now from the firm Cumare.

In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, the lawyer from Eafit University with a Master’s Degree in Political Philosophy from Pompeu Fabra University and an ongoing Master’s Degree in Cultural and Natural Heritage Management at the International University of La Rioja, referred to the work to be done in the department to strengthen these aspects.

After leading the creation of the Colombia Artesanal tourist map in his time as Assistant Manager of Development and Strengthening of the Artisan Sector in Artesanías de Colombia, he indicated that Huila should bet on following this path.

Why a cultural consultancy?

Culture is an underestimated dimension in Colombia. It is usually associated with entertainment and is assumed as something accessory, secondary and sometimes even banal when, in reality, it is a strategic and transversal dimension for life in society: it impacts land use planning, economic development, democracy, education , health, the construction of peace and social cohesion, based on respect and appreciation for cultural diversity.

What do you mean when you talk about “undervaluation”?

The underestimation of which I speak is not only reflected in low public and private budgets but also in not knowing that it is a sector with a very high technical content. If we want to get much more juice out of culture, as a fundamental axis to promote a more democratic, diverse, plural and peaceful nation project, we have to develop many more strategic and technical capacities. That is the raison d’être of Cumare Consultores Culturales: to contribute to the development of the country from a job that combines great sensitivity and love for culture.

What is the purpose?

Nurture good decision making; help develop local capacities; contribute to the design of good legal frameworks and public policies and defend culture with data and arguments.

Where does it come from and how has the reception been?

Cumare feeds on my training as a lawyer and my 15-year experience in the field of culture and local development. It was born a year ago, when I closed a 5-year cycle as Assistant Manager of the Development of Handicrafts in Colombia, where I fully immersed myself in the management of cultural heritage with very marked approaches from the territorial and population aspects. I got hooked on the heritage field of culture, with the cultural and natural wealth that we have in Colombia and that led me to study a master’s degree in Cultural and Natural Heritage Management, which is Cumare’s forte.

Why is it important throughout the national territory to carry out processes of this type?

There is an important legislative agenda in development that represents great opportunities but also great risks if it is not done with judgment, analysis, and sufficient participation of the communities, citizens, and organizations that are dedicated to thinking about and studying these issues. It is not unusual for very well-intentioned purposes in the cultural field to be built according to the emotions, tastes or intuition of the decision maker, but without sufficient information and ignoring the accumulated knowledge and lessons learned from the past. Our purpose this year has consisted of gaining recognition as an organization that takes cultural issues very seriously and that is conceptually and methodologically prepared to enrich the processes that aim to strengthen the cultural sector.

What exercises would be important to advance in Huila?

Accompany government entities in the construction of their Geographic Information System with the map of the cultural and natural heritage of Huila, which is one of the most powerful in Colombia. And not only to locate the goods and elements in the territory. It is precisely these systems that allow the management of that heritage: understanding its characteristics; its conservation status; its evolution; identify risks; set alarms before irreparable losses occur; have mapped the existing conservation plans and the institutions in charge of their management. It is a very powerful tool to manage heritage at the departmental and municipal level and we are ready to accompany the territorial entities in this development.

What other themes could be developed?

The sustainable and strategic management of tourism, to get the most out of it according to the carrying capacity of each tourist resource, minimizing negative environmental impacts and avoiding the phenomenon of uncontrolled overcrowding that generates a negative experience for visitors. We work to help public institutions responsible for issuing regulations, agents that develop tourism products and services to do so carefully, and local communities to have better tools that allow them to share more of the economic benefits that can bring tourism and protect their territories, knowledge and traditions that are often threatened by tourism. The second subject in which we are very good is in the elaboration or updating of the management plans of the department’s heritage assets to guarantee their preventive conservation.

Are you aware of processes of this type that are carried out in the department?

An important advance is already being seen in the country by entities such as the Agustín Codazzi Geographical Institute, the Humboldt Institute, Natural Parks and the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History, among others, who have been developing very good web viewers to know and analyze territory information. But at the country level we are still raw in the development of these instruments at the departmental and local level, which in fact are the best territorial units for the management of cultural heritage.

In the exercise of your field, what can be said about the cultural appropriation of Colombians and opitas?

The department of Huila has an enviable cultural and natural heritage, both tangible and intangible. Regarding material heritage, Huila has the Archaeological Park of San Agustín, which is one of the nine properties of Colombia that are part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Tatacoa Desert, the Cueva de the Guácharos and of course, the Magdalena River that crosses a large part of the department and prints an important part of its social, economic and cultural dynamics. Regarding the intangible cultural heritage, there are several trades and traditions recognized in Huila through the Denomination of Origin seal such as the Chiva de Pitalito, the Suaza Hat, the achiras, the coffee and the cholupa. All these products are part of Huila’s productive and cultural DNA and are associated with traditional knowledge and techniques that are part of the intangible cultural heritage of the department. All this is a reflection of a department with great appropriation of its cultural and natural heritage and that has managed to position it as a very important tourist reference.

Missing work?

Taking care of the cultural and natural heritage is a continuous job because the territory is absolutely dynamic; it is changing all the time. And, likewise, cultural and heritage management advances day by day and incorporates new approaches, methodologies and tools. So there is a lot to do. I would say that improving cataloging, hopefully through Geographic Information Systems, is a very important pending task.

In the tourist area, what stands out internationally in Huila?

Nature, cultural and community tourism are booming precisely because they exalt the unique value of each territory and each community. Of course, the Archaeological Complex of San Agustín is a very strong international dish, but all the elements that we have just mentioned make Huila a tourist destination that has a lot to offer. The key is that the institutions in charge of managing these spaces and assets do so according to management criteria that harmonize environmental, social and economic sustainability; that give great importance to local communities and that take care of the visitor experience to make it memorable.

How to bet on peace from the work of cultural heritage?

The cultural and natural heritage refers precisely to what identifies us, to the ideas and symbols that keep us cohesive; to cultural richness and diversity; to what we consider so valuable that we seek to protect it, preserve it and transmit it to the following generations. It is therefore essential to advance in the construction of peace.