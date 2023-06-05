In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, the General Director of the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit (UPRA), Felipe Fonseca Fino, pointed out that Huila must continue working on the agrarian system in each municipality to strengthen its economy.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

During his most recent visit to the department of Huila, Felipe Fonseca Fino, General Director of the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit (UPRA), this means of communication spoke with the official about the work carried out by the entity in the region.

According to Fonseca Fino, the inter-administrative agreement between the Government and the work as a support unit for different products is being concluded. He also referred to the fact that at the national level, the Planning Unit has different processes, the most important being productive management planning, where seven productive management plans have been formulated and adopted by the Ministry.

At the same time, he reiterated that the department of Huila has no choice but to continue consolidating itself as an agricultural department, adding that the great challenge in the new government will be to continue to be a protagonist.

It should be noted that according to UPRA, Huila has 1.8 million hectares, equivalent to 1.6% of the national total, its rural population is 442,000 inhabitants and its agricultural frontier is 1,216,500 ha. “Among the agrologistics profiles for prioritized alternatives are coffee and cocoa, rice and corn, passion fruit passion fruit, cholupa and granadilla, technical and traditional beans, table tomatoes, Hass and Lorena avocados, bananas, brown sugar cane, bovine milk and milk goats, cattle, pigs and sheep, tilapia fish, cachama, trout and native species and finally the guadua”.

What is the work you are doing in Huila?

We are concluding 2023 with a joint effort exercise in an inter-administrative agreement between the government and UPRA, as a support unit for different products. In the first place, we support and advise the Departmental Administration in the formulation of the Departmental Development Plan, likewise in the formulation of the land use plan of the department.

Felipe Fonseca Fino, General Director of the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit (UPRA)

What does this Land Management Plan consist of?

It is precisely an instrument that will allow accompanying the review, adjustment and modification of the territorial planning plans of the municipalities of the jurisdiction. It is also the first department with which we managed to formulate a strategy for regularization of access and legal security of rural property. A market analysis was also carried out, as well as a financial analysis for the identification and prioritization of productive alternatives.

What came out of this analysis?

From there, 22 identified arose, for which Huila already has maps of agricultural attitudes through a platform that the Information System for Rural Agricultural Planning, the same and this was the initiative of the Governor, Luis Enrique Durán López, to generate some municipal productive agendas and it is a portfolio of alternatives municipality by municipality where each administration can find, not only what these alternatives are, but also how they are integrated into what is known as the first agricultural logistics or agro-logistics plan for the derived department of a National Irrigation Plan, where the areas where efforts can be directed in terms of alternatives or alternative technologies for access to water have been identified, where new large, small, and medium-scale irrigation fumigation projects can be established, and last, and not least, a characterization of producers.

What does this work mean for the department of Huila?

Let’s say about these agricultural production strategies at the departmental level, they consolidate the department with some results that we are already seeing, and it is the increase in the productivity of the sector at the national level. For example, Huila went from 16th to 12th place in agricultural competitiveness.

With this work, what lines have you been working on?

At the national level, planning has different processes or exercises, the most important being productive management planning, where we have formulated and adopted by the Ministry seven productive management plans.

A timber policy, a policy for rice production, bovine-dairy-meat production, the production of corn, potato, and we are finishing the panela production and we are formulating the productive management policy or the productive management plan for the panelera cane production at the departmental level. This translates into a strategy for agricultural territorial ordering. Huila is undoubtedly a benchmark, it has a very significant importance as an example at the national level.

Main Products Harvested in Huila for 2018: rice (233,538), coffee (136,162), plantain (69,459), corn (69,549), sugar cane (58,943). Values ​​in tons.

Precisely, you talk about a management plan applied to agriculture, why is it important?

If you are not clear about your port of destination, then any path is indifferent to you. But on the other hand, if you know where you are going, well, even difficulties can help you. A planning plan is that set of actions, resources, budgets and tasks that must be dedicated to reach that port or destination. The productive management plans are that policy that has a vision built jointly, it is a participatory process from the producers, the unions and the associations, where we agree on where we want to go and how we are going to achieve it, but it is also a territorial strategy, is a zoning within the national agricultural border, which is a milestone in terms of agricultural policy.

What is evaluated in this plan?

Well, within that field we look at where we are going to focus, on what type of production systems, for which markets: if they are local, regional, national or of course international and how we are going to achieve it. What are these challenges, in issues not only of how many areas, in what production, under what yields, what technological systems we want to develop, what population we want to benefit, what are the challenges in formalization issues. All these goals become indicators in the end for their implementation, for their follow-up and their evaluation. That is agricultural planning.

How do you see Huila within this planning?

I believe that the department of Huila has no choice but to continue consolidating itself as an agricultural department, a department where coffee, citrus production, fruit production and other fundamental lines, not only for its economy but for agricultural production and food. This is a great challenge in the new government, since Huila is playing a much more important role, much more recognized, and I believe that future administrations, both departmental and municipal, will continue with these strategic agricultural agendas, promoting production of food, promoting rural employment, improving formalization, improving the quality of life and the conditions that still persist of poverty in the countryside, but that through food production, agricultural production will surely improve.

Regarding the issue of irrigation districts, the department of Huila has 91 irrigation districts (6 medium and large scale 7,879 ha). There the Projection to 2039 is 40,900 ha, according to UPRA.

Activities developed within the framework of the agreement with the department

1. Advise the formulation of the Departmental Development Plan

2. Support in the formulation of the Departmental Land Management Plan

3. Strategy for regularization, access and legal security of rural property

4. Identification of suitable areas for 22 prioritized productive alternatives

5. Cost analysis and financial evaluation of the 22 prioritized alternatives.

6. Use and appropriation of SIPRA

7. Support for municipal agricultural evaluations

8. Formulation of Municipal Productive Agendas.

9. Identification of semi-detailed planning requirements (1:25,000)

10. Departmental Irrigation Plan

11. Departmental Agrologistics Plan

12. Characterization of producers

13. Analysis of population, populated centers and rural housing.

14. Departmental strategy for agricultural productive conversion