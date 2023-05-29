Huila in the great Mercado Campesino

As part of the celebration of the Day of the Farmer, more than 300 producers from the departments of Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Meta, Tolima and Huila, and the rural area of ​​Bogotá, will participate in the Gran Mercado Campesino on June 1 and 2, 2023 in the emblematic Plaza de Bolívar.

By: Gloria Camargo

Bogotá is preparing to commemorate Farmer’s Day with a special event that promotes fair trade and seeks to improve bargaining conditions for producers: the Great Farmer’s Market, an activity that will take place on June 1 and 2, 2023 at the emblematic Plaza de Bolívar, in the heart of the city, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

This strategy seeks to establish commercial agreements that benefit both producers and consumers, promoting a fair and sustainable exchange. One of the main focuses of the event will be the market for public food purchases and institutional demand, in collaboration with regional and national entities.

The Gran Mercado Campesino will have the participation of more than 300 producers from both the urban and rural areas of Bogotá, as well as the departments of Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Meta, Tolima and Huila. This broad geographic representation demonstrates the diversity and richness of agricultural production in the region.

In this commemoration, the concept of “Bogotá: heart that unites the countryside” will be highlighted, highlighting the importance of the relationship between the city and the countryside. In addition, the event will place special emphasis on the participation of rural women, who represent 60% of the producers present, and on the attendance of young people and ethnic communities, who play a fundamental role in supplying food to the city.

The Gran Mercado Campesino will not only be a space for commercial exchange, but also for the promotion of regional gastronomy, so attendees will be able to enjoy typical dishes from the different participating departments, turning the event into a great meeting of Food Citizenship , where local products and their importance in feeding the population will be valued.

On this special occasion, the Gran Mercado Campesino will join four peasant organizations that will carry out a special edition of the Mercatón Campesina en Casa. These organizations are APAVE, Agropolitana Association, Agro Arte Sanamente and Frutos de Paz.

Those interested in supporting this initiative may do so in person at the Plaza de Bolívar on June 1 and 2, or through the website www.mercadoscampesinos.gov.co from June 1 to 8. The purchased baskets will be delivered to the door of homes from June 5 to 12, with a free delivery service.

In addition to commercial activities, the Gran Mercado Campesino will offer a cultural and folklore show that will liven up the two days of the event. Musical groups and artistic expressions from different areas of the central region will be presented, creating a festive and enriching atmosphere for all attendees.

previous balance sheets

It should be noted that after two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional peasant market in Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá reopened its doors on June 5, 2022. In said version of the market, there were with the participation of more than 420 peasant producers from Bogotá, Boyacá, Cundinamarca, Huila, Meta and Tolima, who offered native products of the highest quality at fair prices.

Well, it is recognized that since 2020, a total of 1,311 peasant markets have been held in 20 locations in the city, attracting more than 417,000 people and generating sales worth $19,000 million. These markets have had a significant impact on more than 1,000 producers in rural Bogotá and the Central Region, providing them with a platform to promote and market their products.

The objective of this space is to consolidate itself as a stage to honor and highlight the work of the more than 750,000 men and women from the center of the country who tirelessly work the land to guarantee food security in the Central Region. The farmer’s market not only offers fresh and quality products, but also strengthens the local economy and promotes sustainable practices.

During the version of the peasant market in 2022, the diversity of the agricultural and food supply of the Central Region could be appreciated. Visitors had the opportunity to purchase fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meats and other products directly from the producers, thus promoting a direct link between the countryside and the city.

The reopening of the Bogota farmers market is great news for local producers and conscientious consumers who value fresh produce and support the regional economy. This space has become a meeting point to celebrate the work of the fields and recognize the effort of those who dedicate their lives to growing the food that reaches our table.

technological showcases

The Administrative and Special Planning Region (RAP-E) also reported that through its Transport Infrastructure, Logistics and Public Services axis, it has announced that it is in the process of developing an agreement that will carry out pilots in the departments of Meta, Huila and Tolima. The objective of this joint project with Agrosavia and RAP-E is to implement good practices and new technologies to reduce post-harvest losses in the region.

One of the main focuses of this joint work will be the transformation of products and the drying and dehydration processes. Jorge Eduardo Aya, coordinator of the Transport Infrastructure, Logistics and Public Services axis of the RAP-E, explained that they seek to generate dehydration and drying technologies that use non-renewable energy, possibly photovoltaic, in order to prolong the useful life of the products.

This project is the continuation of a work that has been developed since the previous year. On that occasion, RAP-E, Lógyca and Agrosavia carried out the “Shared Management of Losses and Waste” program, with the aim of promoting good practices in the different stages of production and marketing of agricultural products.

In the first stage, pilots were implemented in Boyacá and Cundinamarca, where product management strategies and the use of organic waste were improved. The main focuses were waste management and inventory and storage management.

With this new inter-institutional alliance, it is expected to continue advancing in the implementation of sustainable practices that contribute to reducing post-harvest losses and improving efficiency in the supply chain of agricultural products in the central region of Colombia.

departmental role

The entity also pointed out that they have also joined forces to implement technology in the work of product transformation. This time, the focus is on the territories of Huila, Meta and Tolima, where the aim is to improve agricultural practices and reduce losses.

Aya explained that it has been decided to start with fruit production, but the final choice will be made in collaboration with the peasant communities of each territory. The initial objective is to develop a specific product in each department, which would result in three pilot projects.

Mangoes are considered a promising option for Tolima, while bananas and avocados are seen as potential products in Huila. In Meta, it has been proposed to work with pineapples. However, the final decision rests with the growers, who will have the last word on the product in which the technology will be implemented.

The coordinator of the Transport Infrastructure, Logistics and Public Services axis of the RAP-E, emphasized that concrete results are expected to be obtained from this project by the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

The objective is to establish three technological showcases or demonstration laboratories, one in each department, that serve as replicable models in the communities and farms of the region.

In addition, work is being done on the creation of technological packages that can be implemented in association with producers. This would allow the acquired experience and technology to be replicated throughout the territory, promoting sustainable agricultural development in the Central Region.

The use of technology in agriculture has the potential to increase productivity, reduce losses and improve the quality of products. The implementation of these innovations is an important step to strengthen the agricultural sector in the Central Region and provide development opportunities for peasant communities.