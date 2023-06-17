Huila is at risk for the summer

According to the Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management, with a view to the second dry season of the year, warnings have been issued about different risks, including; forest fires, drought and shortages of drinking water, mainly in the northern zone of Huila.

By: Gloria Camargo

Given the high percentage of occurrence of the ‘El Niño’ phenomenon, authorities in the department of Huila, released the vulnerability map to which the region is exposed due to climate variability.

Regarding the issue, Diario del Huila, interviewed Orlando Garzón Garzón, professional in charge of the Disaster Management Process of the Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management, who pointed out why prevention work is being carried out in this regard.

“Remembering that Ideam has announced that the second dry season of the year will begin in mid-June and that we also have a high percentage of occurrence of ‘El Niño’ because we have been alerting the entire department about the different risks” , indicated.

Municipalities and risks

“Mainly the issue that has to do with forest fires and drought where there are also some threats and risks, especially due to the issue of drinking water supply, as well as possible affectation to the agricultural and livestock sector, as well as some health risks.

Within that we have identified some municipalities, for example on the subject of forest fires between very high, high, medium and low risk levels. Highlighting municipalities between very high and high: Aipe, Campoalegre, Neiva, Palermo, Rivera, Tello, Yaguará, Tesalia, Altamira, Garzón, Timaná, Iquira, La Plata, Paicol, Teruel and Villavieja”, indicated the official.

In turn, he added that “we observe that this level is in a great majority of municipalities in the northern zone, where this type of fire events normally occur or appear better in the vegetation cover.”

possible shortage

Garzón said that with regard to the risks due to possible shortages of drinking water, this has been established in nine municipalities of the department, among them are the municipalities of Neiva, Hobo, Campoalegre, Rivera, Colombia, Pitalito, Acevedo, Tarqui, Santa María , “and the other municipalities with a moderate vulnerability due to possible shortages, especially due to the issue of the decrease in the levels of the water tributaries that supply the intakes of the municipal capitals of these territorial entities as such,” he explained.

Number of hectares lost 1 and 2 dry season 2022 and 1 dry season 2023

Likewise, in Huila there is a high vulnerability due to possible shortages of water for crops in the municipalities of Neiva, Aipe, Villavieja, Hobo, Campoalegre, Rivera, Colombia Tarqui, Tesalia, Paicol and Santa María, according to data provided by the entities techniques among them, the Secretary of Agriculture of the Department.

The rest of the municipalities, according to the professional, have a moderate probability of facing this possible risk scenario, for which it was also announced that they have been working on the preparation of a Contingency Plan.

Health impact

According to the Departmental Health Secretariat, scenarios associated with risks from environmental contamination have been reported, as well as risk from foodborne diseases, proliferation of vectors, and increased exposure to ophidian accidents such as scorpion and/or scorpion stings, due to Because of the dry season, high temperatures are increased.

Municipalities most affected during the first and second dry season 2022 and first dry season 2023

“For this the Department has been working and since May 8 we have sent a circular to the 37 municipal councils, signed by the Governor, where enlistment is requested, the preparation of contingency plans.

Likewise, we are jointly with all the sectors and dependencies carrying out the contingency plan of the department against the dry season and the phenomenon of ‘El Niño’ and making permanent follow-up with the technical entities on everything that the Ideam of the percentage announces to us, that at this time we are told that the possible occurrence of the climate variability phenomenon ‘El Niño’ has increased, which will bring us high temperatures and decreased rainfall in the department”, he concluded.