Huila is in the top 10 departments without arrests for corruption

As revealed by the map of impunity, in the department of Huila there are 1,600 complaints and a percentage of 94.4% without arrests.

The Secretary for Transparency, Andrés Idárraga, presented to the public opinion the first map of impunity in Colombia, a tool that allows a more detailed monitoring of the actions of justice against crimes against public administration. The results reveal the worrying situation of impunity that the country faces in cases of corruption.

The investigation, which covered the period between 2010 and 2023, identified the ten departments with the highest percentage of processes related to corruption that do not advance, which to a large extent allows the statute of limitations on crimes and leaves those responsible unpunished. that appropriate public resources.

According to the report, a total of 57,582 complaints for corruption were registered between the mentioned years, of which 93.99% have not received a conviction, 89.7% have not generated arrests and 77.15% are in the investigation stage.

In the ranking of crimes associated with administrative corruption in the period from 2010 to 2023, embezzlement by appropriation ranks first with 26%, followed by contracts without compliance with legal requirements with 24.6%, concussion with 10.1%, bribery for giving or offering with 9.8%, undue interest in entering into contracts with 7.4%, own bribery with 3.7%, embezzlement by different official application with 3.5%, illicit enrichment with 3.1%, influence peddling of public servant with 2.4% and embezzlement for use with 2.1%.

Regarding corruption complaints without conviction by department, San Andrés stands out with an alarming 99.1%, followed by Guaviare with 99%, Bolívar with 98.5%, Putumayo with 97.6%, La Guajira with 97.5%, Casanare with 97.5%, Córdoba with 97.2%, Vaupés with 97.2%, Arauca with 97% and Sucre with 96.8%.

In the ranking of departments with fewer arrests for crimes associated with corruption, there are Vaupés with 98.6%, Guaviare with 98%, Guainía with 96%, Boyacá with 95.7%, Cundinamarca with 95.4%, Putumayo with 95.1%, Caldas with 94.5%, Huíla with 94.4%Casanare with 94.1% and Santander with 94.1%.

Regarding the departments with fewer convictions for crimes associated with corruption, San Andrés tops the list with a worrying 99.1%, followed by Guaviare with 99%, Vaupés with 98.5%, Arauca with 97.6%, and Casanare with 97.5%. %, Putumayo with 97.5%, La Guajira with 97.2%, Córdoba with 97.2%, Bolívar with 97.2% and Sucre with 97%.

