For the month of December, the Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Huila estimated a 20% increase in the attendance of citizens to the various tourist attractions. The foregoing, compared to the pre-pandemic period, that is, the year 2019 where there was a record of 1,122,135 visitors. However, they were still missing 0.4% to meet those expectations and, for now, the statistics are still in the process of consolidation.

According to the head of the portfolio, this figure is not at all negative, since the international projection estimated a gradual growth of 8% until 2030, when it would be possible to recover the highest rates. That is to say that, although what was estimated by the department was not achieved, the national projection was doubled.

Nelcy Tovar Trujillo, Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Huila, explained that, according to statistics, the tourism boom worldwide was in 2019, of course, in 2020 with the pandemic this figure was zero and in 2021 there was an increase of 30% in relation to what was the year 2019.

“The dynamics then for 2022 had an international projection is a gradual growth of 8%, however, with all the work that was developed from the dependency we dared to estimate an increase compared to 2019 of 20% and fortunately we can say that we reached 19.6% of visitors compared to that goal, that is, that by 0.4% we did not meet the expectation that we set ourselves”, he stated.

Under this logic, he considers, contrary to what some tour operators think, that the result is positive compared to what was expected. Which means that, for them, despite that little percentage that was missing, the balance is positive.

In general, the statistics of these anchor destinations presented a decline with respect to the registration of visitors.

Decline of the department’s anchor destinations

Without a doubt, the main destinations in the department continue to be the San Agustín e Isnos Archaeological Park and the Tatacoa Desert in Villavieja. In general, the statistics of these anchor destinations presented a decline with respect to the registration of visitors, however, the municipality of Villavieja has been requested to verify and strengthen the registration that is held because by analyzing the monthly reports they found that there are statistics that It would not correspond to the reality of what is lived in the municipality, therefore, they are waiting for this adjustment to have the concrete statistics.

Thus, he explained that “it is very important to take into account two fundamental aspects, among them, is that one of the goals of this Departmental Government, thinking about the difficulty that was presented by the pandemic, is to start by reactivating national tourism, that is, to develop the promotion with the purpose that the inhabitants of the country turn to the department of Huila when they think of vacationing, in addition, new tourist attractions have been developed, generating a greater offer for visitors, which necessarily makes people think of other alternatives”.

Thus, he added that “what has really happened here is that both Villavieja and San Agustín, which have been our destinations with international projection, have a slightly more specific population, that is, foreigners who come to those destinations generally come with academic purposes, hence the importance of working in coordination with the entire value chain in order to propose alternatives so that visitors can do other activities. It is that in those places tourist visits have fallen, but as a department we have grown in other points ”.

This possible response to the decline of the indicators is not shared by some tour operators, who reported that both destinations have been characterized by bringing tourists without delimitation, so, for them, it is rather about the little accessibility that there is to reach those places and almost zero innovation.

Revelation tourist attractions

The revelation of the tourist attractions during the holiday season was without a doubt ‘La Jagua es un Pesebre’, which had more than 505,000 visitors, as well as La Mano del Gigante, which had 9,500, and finally the San Agustín Nativity scene, which achieved mark 315 thousand people.

In turn, religious tourism that is focused on Nátaga and Garzón has been gaining strength but not fundamentally for this time of year, like nature tourism that has played a fundamental role throughout the 2022 term, but in this opportunity not so much because citizens focused on making family plans.

The visit of foreigners was profit

“What we want to compare is the entry of foreigners to other destinations in the national territory to find out if there is a lack of interest from them in coming to Huila or a general lack of interest in coming to Colombia. However, within the strategies that were proposed, obviously we had to establish what we were going to bet on and it was decided that at the national level, ”he said.

Finally, he explained that Cotelco reports that the official bulletin for the 2022 consolidation has not yet been issued, however, the estimate is that in December hotel occupancy was above 55% with 350,000 people staying in the department of Huila. , which would allow an accumulated between 52% and 54%.