Huila police take over the town center of Zuluaga

In order to raise awareness among citizens and indicate that the greatest cause of affectation to the life and integrity of people are acts of intolerance and the excessive consumption of intoxicating and/or hallucinogenic beverages, the Huila Police Department took the day yesterday the town center of Zuluaga with all its institutional offer, with the support of the municipal administration and transit.

Touring the public establishments and concentrated in the main park where the largest flow of people and children who participated in the activity was, the new modalities that criminals have been using to commit their crimes were made known.

In addition, different prevention campaigns were deployed to prevent extortion and kidnapping, theft in all its forms and other impact crimes.

According to Colonel Gustavo Camargo, commander of the Huila Police Department, “these activities allow us to gather important information on events that have been affecting coexistence and security in this populated center, for which the intelligence units and the Criminal Investigation Section are already advancing actions to address some judicial processes that allow us to clarify some criminal acts and intervene in some critical points.