Huila Prosecutor’s Office in administrative crisis

The decrease in staff, the inactivity of an office and the work overload faced by judicial officials have plunged the Prosecutor’s Office in Huila into a crisis situation.

Diario del Huila, Context

The Prosecutor’s Office Workers Union, known as Serfigen, has issued an urgent statement addressed to the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, in which they express their deep concern about the critical situation faced by the Huila section of the Prosecutor’s Office, due to the lack of personnel and other problems that are affecting the functioning of the justice system in this region.

According to data provided by the union, in February 2021, when the current prosecutor Francisco Barbosa took office, the Huila section had a total of 493 employees, including prosecutors, assistants and investigators. However, currently, this figure has decreased considerably, leaving only 473 workers. This reduction in personnel has had a significant impact on the ability of the Prosecutor’s Office to fulfill its responsibilities and ensure timely and efficient access to justice for the citizens of Huila.

The overload of work and the lack of personnel have led to situations of unjustified impunity in some cases due to expiration of terms, which generates concern and discomfort among members of the Prosecutor’s Office Workers Union. Furthermore, a lack of staff has forced employees of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) to take on an additional workload, while assistants are forced to perform additional tasks due to a lack of staff in some prosecutor’s offices.

Worry

One of the aspects that most worries the union is the alleged financial detriment that is occurring in the Huila Prosecutor’s Office. According to the letter sent to the Attorney General, the former head of Prosecutor’s Office 31, who now works as an advisor, continues to receive salaries, bonuses and bonuses intended for prosecutors, despite performing administrative functions. This contravenes regulations such as Decree 1035 of 2013 and Law 4 of 1992. Union spokesmen argue that this situation is generating a detriment to public assets and demand that this irregularity be corrected.

The judges have joined the union’s complaints and have also requested that the former head of the 31st Prosecutor’s Office return to her original position to deal with thousands of files still pending attention. This situation endangers the effectiveness of the justice system in Huila and may negatively affect the victims and the ongoing judicial processes.

According to the union, the current situation has raised not only discontent among members of the Prosecutor’s Office, but also among the criminal judges of the Neiva circuit. These judges have been forced to reschedule hearings and seek new dates, which has significantly increased their workload in court. In the words of a representative of the criminal judges of the Neiva circuit: «Since 2022, on multiple occasions, we have sent communications to the Sectional Director of the Huila Prosecutor’s Office, expressing our concerns about the repeated postponements and other problems that affect the sectional prosecutors.

Alfredo Barrero Gaviria, president of Serfigen Nacional, has highlighted that this problem in Huila is a reflection of what is happening at the national level in the justice system. A letter has been sent to the Attorney General of the Nation to expose these situations that are affecting the administration of justice throughout the country.

Work overload and lack of personnel have become a serious problem in three specific prosecutor’s offices in Huila: the first, the fifth and the 31st. In the first Prosecutor’s Office, the owner has presented repeated incapacities that the Administration has not adequately addressed. generating inconveniences in the operation of this entity. In the Fifth Prosecutor’s Office, despite the insistence of the union, an additional workload has been assigned, despite the fact that it already has cases of culpable crimes, which is generating overloads in these areas. Furthermore, negligent crimes usually require specialized attention and more time.

In the case of the 31st Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, it has been inactive due to the assignment of advisory functions to its previous owner. The union is requesting the reactivation of this prosecutor’s office and the equitable allocation of workloads to counterpart prosecutor’s offices to avoid work overload that is negatively affecting public servants and, therefore, the quality of the administration of justice in Huila. .

Workplace Harassment

The lack of personnel and the inactivity of the Sectional Prosecutor’s Office 9 are aggravated by a complaint of alleged workplace harassment that, apparently, has not been the subject of investigation by the Workplace Coexistence Committee of the Huila Section.

Serfigen Huila has reported that four complaints of alleged workplace harassment, in which employees, leaders or superiors could be involved, have been presented to the committee, but to date, no results have been released.

Given the confirmation of non-compliance in addressing complaints of alleged workplace harassment in this section, a call is made to Dr. Alexandra Cruz Bojacá to provide a response and an appropriate process to all complaints presented and sent to the Technical Secretariat. of this section by our union organization. A review of the compliance with the committee’s functions is also requested, and if said non-compliance is confirmed, the relevant measures be taken to avoid the repetition of such situations or errors in the future.

Few members

The situation faced by the Prosecutor’s Office in Huila is a reflection of structural problems that affect the national level. The lack of personnel, work overload and the decrease in human resources are generating a negative impact on the administration of justice, which in turn affects the rights of citizens who seek access to an efficient and timely justice system.

The Prosecutor’s Office Workers Union, Serfigen, has publicly denounced this situation and is willing to take measures both nationally and internationally to protect the rights of public servants and guarantee an adequate justice system in Colombia. They have expressed their concern about the possible decrease in union members in the Huila Section and have warned about possible pressures that could lead to Human Rights violations.

If necessary, Serfigen is willing to take actions in accordance with the conventions established by the International Labor Organization (ILO) to defend the rights of workers and guarantee a fair and efficient justice system in Colombia. The situation in the Huila section of the Prosecutor’s Office is a wake-up call about the importance of urgently addressing the problems that affect the justice system in the country and guaranteeing that citizens have access to prompt and effective justice.

