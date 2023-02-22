Huila, as a local, could not reverse the 1-0 loss in the first leg against Orsomarso and was left out of the next phase of the tournament that faces the A and B teams in Colombian soccer. Huila showed the lack of goal that has him in difficulty in the League.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Huila and Orsomarso failed to open the scoring in the match corresponding to key 7, played this Tuesday at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium.

The referee appointed for the match was Wilmar Montaño Guevara. He suspended the game at 80 minutes and later declared it over, leaving the valley team with the ticket to the next round.

Orsomarso qualified for Phase 2 of Colombia – Betplay Cup 2023 despite not taking advantage of Huila.

Huila concentrates all her work in the remainder of the week preparing for a difficult match for the LIGA on date six against Atlético Nacional in the city of Medellín.