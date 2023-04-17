Huila will seek, once again, to have its Women’s Secretariat

With important results such as a 60% reduction in sexual crimes against women, the allocation of resources, calls, among others, it is expected that this week the Departmental Assembly will approve the project to convert the Office into a Secretariat, with resources own.

By: Gloria Camargo

For the third time, the Government of Huila, will seek to carry out the creation under ordinance of the Departmental Assembly of the Secretariat for Women, a measure that will be defined in the course of this week.

As has been established, Deputy Karol Ortigoza, who is also the speaker for the project, the creation of this unit is part of the work to close the social gap that exists in the department and that are part of the Department’s historical debts towards women. you opite

Regarding the issue, the Diario del Huila, spoke with Claudia Marcela Maya Perdomo, head of the Office for Women, Children and Adolescents, and Social Affairs of the Government of Huila, to find out where the importance of this project lies and what it would be beneficial for the women of Huila.

The official pointed out that in addition to the fulfillment of the commitment agreed upon by the Departmental Administration that will culminate work this year, there are several results that have been achieved since the management as an Official, and that support the work done so far.

To date on which the work of the Office has been based?

The Office is today an office written to the Governor’s office and its function is to advise on social issues for populations of early childhood, childhood and adolescence, youth, women, LGTBI sectors, the disabled population, and the elderly. There is transversal but advisory work regarding the social care provided by the Department in all dependencies but also in decentralized institutes and our Gender Equality Office, which was proven by ordinance 013 of 2014, which established that a One component, a commitment, must be the creation of the Women’s Secretariat.

Just how does this work of creation proceed?

This is a policy that comes from 2014, and where the Governor, Luis Enrique Dussán, made the decision to gamble and pass this ordinance project to the Assembly to create the Secretariat as such. This is an administrative, social and political decision of the Governor, that is why we presented it twice in 2022, but the honorable deputies did not process it, for this reason, again in this year 2023 this ordinance project is presented for the creation of the Secretariat, along with the creation of the Secretariat for Economic Development and Tourism.

What would happen if the Secretariat for Women was formed?

It will assume a very different role from the one we have been working on. For example, the Secretariat will already have its own budget, some budget items that will give it the opportunity to better attend to all the social projects that are framed in any Development Plan, depending on the ruler in office. These types of actions, in addition to institutionally strengthening the Department itself, will generate the opportunity for them to take part in the care route for violence against women.

How are you working on that aspect today?

Today as an advisory office we do not have that role and consequently, all our actions are aimed at prevention. We are going to have a more predominant role, with greater incidence, in how we attend to women who are being victims of violence. This does not mean that nothing is being done in the Department, because the Ministry of Health has been assuming it in a certain way. In addition, we will be able to work on the implementation of social policies, such as the childhood policy that we are going to present in this government of the Departmental Assembly, we are also going to have more specific actions and specific resources to work in favor of children.

How is the evaluation of the project to create the Secretariat progressing?

In order to create the Secretariat, it is necessary to have the approval of the Assembly, which is why we have already presented the draft ordinance, which is why the Assembly assigned a deputy speaker to it, who is deputy Karol Ortigoza. We are waiting for her to file that paper, whether positive or negative, but it is she who must file it before the plenary so that it can proceed to the corresponding debate and approve it or not. We have full confidence that the deputies see the importance of creating the Women’s Secretariat.

When is expected to have a resolution?

In this week, and there the Governor would have the faculties to be able to modify the organizational structure of the Department, to incorporate the Secretariat of the Woman. We cannot say that there is a specific date, but at the end of April when the ordinary sessions of the Assembly end, it would be the final stretch of the future of this project. Subsequently, all the budget lines would have to be restructured within the organization that the Government has, which must be created and organized. Also what corresponds to the new position of Secretary or Secretary, because the projects must be adjusted compared to what we are handling right now as an Office. The work would start when we have that approval from the Assembly and of course we are more than prepared to face this new challenge of the Departmental Government.

How would this Secretariat impact the women of the department?

They will find a dependency that will be able to represent them in the best way before various instances in the prevention and care of violence, as well as in the opportunities facing the same institutional offer, entrepreneurship projects and strengthening projects for their businesses, life plans. Also for what is coming up, which are the elections, because the Secretariat would assume all that preponderant role of protection in the guarantees and of the political and social participation of women in the department of Huila. We are going to continue working with the gender equality policy, which is in force. We can and must improve this attention to women in the department, but an important aspect that remains for the Secretariat is the Huilense Women’s Observatory, which is a job that has already begun.

To date, what work has been highlighted by the Office?

That we were the only department that was chosen to carry out the project of the Presidency Council for Women’s Equality as a standard project, and we are also the only department that has been able, to date, to make use of royalty resources to implement these actions in favor of women. Within this project, one of our options is the creation of the Women’s Observatory, which is a statistical instrument that we are going to give to the Women’s Secretariat and that will first allow it to know what the real situation is, the situational diagnosis of each of the municipalities in the department, and thus each entity will have that statistical information, not only on negative aspects of women or of the system of violence, but also those positive aspects of how women have been climbing positions of power, but also how we have been improving our income capacity, access to banking, access to land tenure, all those situations that in a certain way give not only women, but also the next presidents, an overview, a real and situational mapping of women in each municipality.

What is the situation of women in the department, with the work of the Office?

We can say that the work we have been doing with the Government, with all its departments but also with other institutions, is noteworthy. In the route of attention to violence, for example, it has allowed us to deliver very encouraging figures in the first quarter. For example, sexual crimes against women have been reduced by 60%, this is one of the most important results but it does not mean that the work has been completed, the development of the strategy ‘Huila grows without fear or violence’ , calls for entrepreneurship, calls related to credits and at the same time we are working on an electoral process.

How is this electoral process being supported?

We work with advice in electoral processes where there is more political participation of women, because that also allows for more opportunities and for women to reach levels of power and consequently, they can work more in favor of women. We were one of the departments that registered the most lists of Municipal Youth Councilors, most of them women, unfortunately at the time of the elections more men were elected than women, that is to say that we have to continue working so that this reality crystallizes, where they not only participate but also increase the number of elected women.