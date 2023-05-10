Huila with business expectations for US$4,066,897

In the development of the last Macrorrueda de Las Regiones advanced by ProColombia in Barranquilla, the entity pointed out that the department ratified its non-mining energy export potential in countries such as the United States, Canada and Japan.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Colombia has established itself as one of the main exporters in the region and has managed to position itself in international markets thanks to the diversity and quality of its export offer. In this sense, the last business roundtable held by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism through ProColombia, yielded extremely positive results for the country.

According to the figures presented by ProColombia, the Macrorueda de Las Regiones, which took place in the city of Barranquilla, had the participation of 1,402 exporters from 24 departments and 717 buyers from 55 countries, who held more than 10,000 business appointments.

In this meeting, the best export options in the different economic sectors of the country were presented.

The results were compelling. The macro round generated business opportunities for Colombia for a value of US$239.4 million, a very significant figure that represents the commitment of Colombian businessmen to continue betting on exports as an engine of economic development for the country.

Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, highlighted that the agribusiness sector was the one that concentrated the greatest international business opportunities, with expectations that totaled US$126.1 million.

It was followed by the metalworking sector with US$49.4 million, chemicals and life sciences with US$31 million, the fashion system with US$18.8 million and finally, industries 4.0 with US$14 million.

Results, according to the entity, which are a sample of the commitment that Colombian businessmen have to continue positioning the country in the world as an important player in the international market.

The diversity of the country’s export offer, the quality of its products and services, and the ability to adapt to the demands of international buyers are some of the keys to the success of Colombian businessmen.

Business in Huíla

This Macro-Round left very good news for the country, and in particular for the department of Huila, which had the participation of 27 companies in the event dedicated to non-mining exports, establishing commercial relations with buyers from all over the world.

In the case of Huila, the presence of companies from different sectors in the Macrorrueda demonstrated the diversity and potential of the regional economy.

Of the 27 companies present, 23 were from agri-food, two from metal-mechanics, one from clothing and one from the chemical sector. In particular, the agri-food industry is one of the main economic engines of the region, with products such as coffee, fruit, vegetables and meat, which have great export potential.

The participation of Huila companies in the Macrorrueda also demonstrated the department’s commitment to internationalization and the search for new business opportunities in the global market.

This important meeting was also an excellent opportunity to bring the Colombian supply of companies from 24 departments closer to international demand, represented by companies from 44 countries.

According to Caballero, president of ProColombia, the Macrorrueda not only sought to promote exports, but also to encourage inclusion and economic diversification throughout the country. In this sense, the presence of companies from Huila is an example of how internationalization can be a tool for the economic and social development of the regions.

In this year’s Macrorrueda, the presence of companies from PDET territories and with less than 200,000 inhabitants was also highlighted: 284 companies led by young people and 681 led, 331 are made up of 50% or more by women, and 1,069 companies with sustainable bets. This demonstrates the commitment of the Colombian business sector to inclusion and sustainability, key aspects for the economic and social development of the country.

It should be noted that during 2022, non-mining exports from Huila reached US$984 million, which represents an increase of 40% compared to the previous year.

This growth established Huila as the ninth largest exporter of non-mining goods nationwide.

international buyers

The national map of the purchase intentions of Colombian products reveals that the United States led the list with an investment of US$52.2 million, which represents a great achievement for the Colombian economy.

In addition, this country also stood out as the main buyer of fruits, fish, snacks, panela, confectionery and construction materials.

It was followed by Ecuador with an investment of US$21.8 million, Peru with US$20.2 million, the Dominican Republic with US$16.1 million and Spain with US$15.1 million. Venezuela, which participated as a special guest country, registered expectations of US$3.5 million, mainly in construction materials and products from the aquaculture and fishing sector.

The diversified offer that was presented during the macro round showed the best of the Colombian territory, especially micro, small and medium-sized companies (mipymes), which represented 66 percent of the national participation.

Likewise, 22 percent of the companies came from municipalities with less than 200,000 inhabitants, which demonstrates progress in the strategy of increasing the export business fabric in the regions.

Business expectations by department show that Cundinamarca leads the list with US$72,639,328, followed by Valle del Cauca with US$40,336,177 and Antioquia with US$35,767,233. Atlántico, Risaralda, Santander, Norte de Santander, Quindío, Caldas, Tolima, Magdalena, Huila, Nariño, Cauca, Meta, Bolívar, Cesar, Sucre, Córdoba, Boyacá, Casanare, Guainía, La Guajira and Putumayo complete the list.

The success of this macro-round is an important step for the Colombian economy, as it shows that the country has a lot to offer the world in terms of exports. In addition, the business expectations generated in this macro-round represent an opportunity for the growth and expansion of Colombian companies in the international market.

ProColombia, as the government agency in charge of promoting tourism, investment and non-mining-energy exports in Colombia, is working tirelessly to increase business opportunities and improve the country’s image in the world. The macro-round is just one of the many initiatives that it has launched to achieve this goal.