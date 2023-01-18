Huilense cyclist Jennyfer Ducuara has already traveled to Europe in order to start her preseason with her new squad, the Catalan Massi Tactic. Her link was given thanks to her good presentation the previous year in European territory.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: Fuccia.co

The Spanish team Massi-Tactic UCI Women’s announced the signing of Tatiana Ducuara at the end of the previous season. The athlete from Huila who became the first Colombian cyclist in all of history to lead a World Tour race, in the Women’s Vuelta a Burgos, will ride with the continental squad this season.

In addition to the Colombian cyclist, the Catalan team has two Latin American riders on its squad, the Mexican Andrea Ramírez and the Ecuadorian Miryam Núñez, winner of a Women’s Tour of Colombia.

It may interest you: Rafael Nadal was injured and was left out of the Australian Open

“Today I am overcome with emotion, knowing that Massi Tactic has given me the opportunity to belong to this great team to run next season in Europe,” Ducuara published on his Instagram account at the time.

Ducuara, who spent part of his vacation in Neiva, did some individual road work, first in Huila and later in Boyacá.

Remember that the Catalan formation will be concentrated in this final part of the month in a hotel complex located in the Empordà region in Catalonia and will be starting competitions next month in Spanish territory.