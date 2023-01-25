On the afternoon of this Tuesday, Paula Durán, from Huila, died in the United States.

Through his social networks, Sergio Vega, husband of Huilense Paula Durán, released the unfortunate news of the death of his sentimental partner in California, United States.

The history of the Vega Durán Family touched the hearts of all of Colombia and other countries of the world. This story of love and struggle of some people from Huila who traveled to the United States in search of better opportunities has received the love and appreciation of many people.

Paula, 27, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and days ago, the doctors in California informed Sergio Vega of hard news: “It is the worst news I have received in life, medically here at the hospital they are not going to do anything more. They gave my wife a month to live.”

Since then, several days have passed clinging to a miracle, in the midst of prayers and good energy sent by people from all over the world who daily monitored Paula’s evolution.

Today Paula said goodbye forever and through tears her husband dedicated a few words through social networks.

“Today we have a little angel who watches over us in heaven, this warrior that God gave me. Grateful to life for having given me this wonderful woman”, said Sergio.