Huilense runner-up in the Pan American Cup of walking

The walker from Laboy Juan José Soto Ruiz has achieved an outstanding performance in the XXI Pan American Cup of athletic march based in Managua, Nicaragua.

Soto Ruiz established himself as the Pan American runner-up, after competing this Sunday morning. The athlete from Huila, who is the current national distance champion, managed to raise the tricolor and Huila flags.

The Pan American Cup in athletic walking is a qualifying competition for important international sporting events, so Soto Ruiz’s achievement is very significant for his career. The Pan American Games are a unique opportunity for athletes to showcase their talents on the international stage and represent their country with pride.

Without a doubt, Juan José Soto Ruiz has demonstrated his ability and dedication in the athletic march, leaving Colombia’s name high and representing his region with honor.

It is worth mentioning that the Colombian marching delegation is made up on the one hand, in the male branch, Juan José Soto, Ronald Salla, Mateo Romero, César Herrera, José Montaña and Jorge Ruiz, in the absolute category, and Julián Alfonso, Miguel Peña , Jesús Ramírez and Ezequiel Arrubla, in the sub-20, will be the ones representing Colombia in the men’s competitions.

For their part, Laura Chalarca, Sara Pulido and Arabelly Orjuela, in seniors, and Natalia Pulido, in the sub-20, will perform in the women’s continental competition.

