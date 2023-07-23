Huilense will play Copa Libertadores with Santa Fe

The recent women’s champion, Independiente Santa Fe, signed the Huilense player Cristina Motta, a 17-year-old defender who has played for the Colombian National Team.

The Independiente Santa Fe women’s team, recent League champion, has taken an important step to reinforce its squad for the next Copa Libertadores by signing the talented player from Huila, Cristina Motta. At just 17 years old and with experience in the Colombian National Team, Motta joins the cardinal team with the aim of being the protagonist in the continental tournament that begins in October.

Cristina Motta, originally from Oporapa, Huila, arrives at Independiente Santa Fe from Boyacá Chicó, and her incorporation is considered a valuable acquisition to strengthen the defense of the Bogota team.

The young soccer player expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude for this opportunity to join a highly renowned institution in Colombian soccer. «Today I thank God for allowing me to be part of this great institution, which opens up new dreams, challenges and goals for which to work every day. Grateful to all the people who have made this great illusion come true for me. Let’s go Leonas! “, Motta commented excitedly.

With the arrival of Motta and the team working hard on their preparation, the Leonas de Santa Fe aspire to have an excellent performance in the Copa Libertadores and compete at the highest level in the South American tournament.

