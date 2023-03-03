This is Víctor Julio Morales, who has been called by the coach Santiago Alzate, to play the important competition in Rosario, Argentina.

The technical director of the Colombian Men’s Beach Soccer Team, Santiago Alzate, is concentrated in Barranquilla with 12 players who will represent Colombia in the Copa América that will be played from March 11 to 19, 2023.

The team began to arrive in Barranquilla yesterday at the National Team headquarters and later on Tuesday, March 7, they will travel to Rosario, Argentina, where the contest will be held.

Below is the list of players and coaching staff that make up this national team:

PLAYERS:

ESLEIDER DE JESUS ​​DE AVILA – Caribbean Sun

ANDRÉS RUEDA MANRIQUE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

JUAN FERNANDO OSSA RESTREPO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

EDUARDO LÓPEZ ESCALANTE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

ALEXANDER QUINTER LONDON – CD Guaviare B. S

WILSON CÓRDOBA COWBOY – CD Guaviare B.S

SEBASTIAN DAVID HERNANDEZ SPITIA – CD Guaviare B. S

VICTOR JULIO MORALES MANRIQUE – CD Utrahuilca

KEVIN ANDREY CLAVIJO RUIZ – Club Alliance Tolima FC

EMANUEL LONDOÑO HENAO – Inder Girardota

RAFAEL DE JESUS ​​ACOSTA RODRIGUEZ – FC Bastidas

WILMAR EDUARDO DONADO CARDALES – Total Soccer FC

TECHNICAL STAFF:

SANTIAGO ALZATE RESTREPO – Technical Director

JUAN FELIPE GUTIÉRREZ VELÁSQUEZ – Technical Assistant

CARLOS ALBERTO RUIZ RAMÍREZ – Physical Trainer

JORGE ENRIQUE HERNÁNDEZ AGUILAR – Goalkeeper Coach

FREDDY EMMANUEL ALVAREZ – Doctor

CAMILO JIMÉNEZ MARTÍNEZ – Physiotherapist