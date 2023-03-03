This is Víctor Julio Morales, who has been called by the coach Santiago Alzate, to play the important competition in Rosario, Argentina.
The technical director of the Colombian Men’s Beach Soccer Team, Santiago Alzate, is concentrated in Barranquilla with 12 players who will represent Colombia in the Copa América that will be played from March 11 to 19, 2023.
The team began to arrive in Barranquilla yesterday at the National Team headquarters and later on Tuesday, March 7, they will travel to Rosario, Argentina, where the contest will be held.
Below is the list of players and coaching staff that make up this national team:
PLAYERS:
ESLEIDER DE JESUS DE AVILA – Caribbean Sun
ANDRÉS RUEDA MANRIQUE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
JUAN FERNANDO OSSA RESTREPO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
EDUARDO LÓPEZ ESCALANTE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
ALEXANDER QUINTER LONDON – CD Guaviare B. S
WILSON CÓRDOBA COWBOY – CD Guaviare B.S
SEBASTIAN DAVID HERNANDEZ SPITIA – CD Guaviare B. S
VICTOR JULIO MORALES MANRIQUE – CD Utrahuilca
KEVIN ANDREY CLAVIJO RUIZ – Club Alliance Tolima FC
EMANUEL LONDOÑO HENAO – Inder Girardota
RAFAEL DE JESUS ACOSTA RODRIGUEZ – FC Bastidas
WILMAR EDUARDO DONADO CARDALES – Total Soccer FC
TECHNICAL STAFF:
SANTIAGO ALZATE RESTREPO – Technical Director
JUAN FELIPE GUTIÉRREZ VELÁSQUEZ – Technical Assistant
CARLOS ALBERTO RUIZ RAMÍREZ – Physical Trainer
JORGE ENRIQUE HERNÁNDEZ AGUILAR – Goalkeeper Coach
FREDDY EMMANUEL ALVAREZ – Doctor
CAMILO JIMÉNEZ MARTÍNEZ – Physiotherapist