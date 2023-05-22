Huilenses have not renewed their driver’s license

Although the Ministry of Transportation reiterated the call to drivers one month before the deadline to renew said document expires, that at the national level, only 2021, 554,415 licenses have been renewed so far, that is, 4,074,194, of them they are still pending, and 160 thousand are in Huila.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

One month after the deadline to renew the driving license for those people who benefited from Law 2161 of 2021, which established the expiration of said documents in January 2022, the Ministry of Transportation reiterated the call to Colombians so that they comply with this obligation that road safety seeks.

According to the data provided by the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT), of the 4,628,609 licenses that were covered by Law 2161 of 2021, only 554,415 have been renewed so far, which means that 4,074 still need to be renewed. .194 licenses.

It is important to highlight that 76% of the driving licenses that must be renewed correspond to motorcyclists, 24% to private vehicles and close to 1% to public service.

Faced with the issue, the Vice Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Enríquez Caicedo, referred to the issue and called on Colombians to renew their driver’s license and not wait until the last moment to do so.

In addition, he emphasized that after the deadline it will not be possible to extend the term. Likewise, it clarified that those people whose licenses have expired outside of this period or that appear close to expiring must renew them according to the corresponding expiration date.

“It is important to clarify that those people who have their license expired outside of this date or it appears that it is about to expire must renew it according to its expiration date,” said the Vice Minister.

How is Huila?

This June 20 in Colombia, more than 4 million driving licenses expire in the country. Of which 160 thousand are in Huila. For this reason, the Departmental Transportation and Transit Institute called for drivers to complete the process on the established dates.

“We have a whole logistics, an administrative staff pending to attend, appointments can be scheduled virtually so that this process can be done in a very agile, efficient way and the same day they have their driver’s license,” stated Andrés Felipe Puentes, director of the Institute of Transportation and Transit of Huila (ITTH).

The renewal of the driver’s license is an essential procedure to guarantee that drivers have the necessary permits and comply with the legal requirements to drive on the roads of the country. Failure to renew this document may result in significant penalties and fines.

To verify the expiration date of this document, citizens are recommended to check the back of the document or enter the page of the Single National Transit Registry (RUNT) at the following link: In this way, they will be able to ensure the renewal of this document. document before possible sanctions.

For this reason, the Institute of Transportation and Transit of Huila has enabled the option to request appointments virtually to carry out the driver’s license renewal process. Drivers can access the link to request their appointment and expedite the process.

Given the large number of driver’s licenses that are about to expire in Huila, drivers are urged to take the necessary measures and comply with the procedure within the established period.

For his part, the operations manager of the RUNT, Álvaro Quiroga, explained that in order to facilitate the renewal of driving licenses, the coverage of the Physical, Mental Fitness and Motor Coordination certificates has been extended until the 20th of June 2023 at the departmental level, following the instructions of the Ministry of Transport.

This will allow the certificates issued by the Driver Recognition Centers to be valid in any Transit Agency of the department to which they belong. After June 20, the coverage of the Driver Recognition Centers will once again be exclusively municipal.

It is important to note that people who benefited from Law 2161 of 2021 (licenses that did not have an expiration date appear as “indefinite” or with an expiration date between January 1 and 31, 2022) must renew their license before June 20.

And those who do not carry out the renewal process will face the imposition of subpoenas by the traffic authorities and the immobilization of their vehicles, and failure to do so would constitute a B02 infraction of the Traffic Code, which will lead to a fine of $309,336. .

“Statistics from the Traffic Section of the National Police establish that not having this document up to date is the reason for the most recurring subpoena orders in Huila. Then they will continue to carry out and redouble the controls on the routes of the apartment”, he had previously indicated for the Diario del Huila Puentes Caballero.

Steps to renew

According to the Ministry of Transport, to renew the driver’s license, it is important to take into account the following steps:

Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT).

Be safe and secure for fines and violations of traffic regulations, which can be validated on the SIMIT website.

Approach a Driver Recognition Center (CRC), to pay the fees for the procedure and perform the physical, mental and motor coordination examination, which must be approved.

Approach the traffic agency of your city to renew the driver’s license, paying the values ​​stipulated for the procedure.

Finally, it is highlighted that “the validity of the different categories vary according to the age of the driver, those under 60 must carry out this procedure every 10 years, those over 60 every 5 years and those over 80 must renew their license annually. For public service drivers, the validity is 3 years.