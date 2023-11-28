Hulpverleners zijn genaderd tot op vijf meter van arbeiders in ingestorte tunnel in India

Emergency workers have come within five meters of 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India since November 12. That’s what the authorities say.

A steel pipe wide enough for a person to pass through has been inserted 52 meters into the tunnel and has another five meters to go. “The rescue operation should end soon,” said the leader of the Indian state of Uttarakhand government, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Since the tunnel collapsed on November 12, efforts to free the workers have also been hampered and delayed by falling debris and various drilling machine failures.

The workers in the tunnel have been surviving for two weeks thanks to air supply, food, water and electricity that reaches them through a specially constructed pipe. The men also received a camera last week to communicate with the outside world.

The collapse, caused by a landslide, occurred in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. A tunnel of 4.5 kilometers is being built there. The collapsed section is located approximately 200 meters from the tunnel entrance.

The tunnel is part of the Char Dham highway project. The project aims to improve connectivity with four Hindu sites and with the regions bordering China.