Home » Hulpverleners zijn genaderd tot op vijf meter van arbeiders in ingestorte tunnel in India
News

Hulpverleners zijn genaderd tot op vijf meter van arbeiders in ingestorte tunnel in India

by admin

© REUTERS

Emergency workers have come within five meters of 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India since November 12. That’s what the authorities say.

A steel pipe wide enough for a person to pass through has been inserted 52 meters into the tunnel and has another five meters to go. “The rescue operation should end soon,” said the leader of the Indian state of Uttarakhand government, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Since the tunnel collapsed on November 12, efforts to free the workers have also been hampered and delayed by falling debris and various drilling machine failures.

The workers in the tunnel have been surviving for two weeks thanks to air supply, food, water and electricity that reaches them through a specially constructed pipe. The men also received a camera last week to communicate with the outside world.

The collapse, caused by a landslide, occurred in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. A tunnel of 4.5 kilometers is being built there. The collapsed section is located approximately 200 meters from the tunnel entrance.

The tunnel is part of the Char Dham highway project. The project aims to improve connectivity with four Hindu sites and with the regions bordering China.

See also  ESE Salud Yopal says that the driver who drunk hit a cyclist took the vehicle abusively – news

You may also like

Pifferi case: lawyers’ strike, including some prosecutors –...

Publishing and Press Blog… Legislation in need of...

They are on the defensive on the ground,...

Not recognized to operate on pancreatic cancer, but...

Applause and stand before the Grande Matecaña!

People from many countries are paying attention to...

Currency smuggling, 2.3 million euros found in the...

The American administration supplies the Zionists with weapons...

Haley achieves first victory in Washington DC election

CELAC supports Colombia and peace dialogues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy