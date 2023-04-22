Home » Human bones are found in a house in Ambato – Diario La Hora
CASE. The Police seized the bones to submit them to rigorous forensic evaluations.

A skull and 22 skeletal remains They were found on the afternoon of this Friday, April 21, 2023, in a house located at the crossroads of the streets. Germán Chacón and Acosta Solís, south of Ambato.

The ECU 911 reported the finding and police personnel from the Simón Bolívar Mobile of the South Ambato District went to the site.

The facts

When the gendarmes arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman who assured that, on her property, rented a few rooms to a man since January 2022.

However, in her account, the woman explained that for six months she has not known anything about her tenantwell I would have left abandoning las bedrooms that occupied

So, at have no information about the subject, the citizen decided to enter to be able to clean the place and put it back up for rent.

In the middle of the cleaning task, he found a sack that contained a box inside. Opening it, he took a big scare when he realized the content.

It was about human bones that were inside that cardboard, so he decided to contact the Police. Personnel from the National Directorate for Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Extortion and Kidnapping also attended the place. (Dinased) from Tungurahua.

The bones were handed over to the gendarmes, the same ones who will be subjected to forensic evaluations of the case to try to find out more details. (MAG)

