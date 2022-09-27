Home News Human capital – International
News

Human capital – International

by admin
Human capital – International

Every year hundreds of people die crossing the Mediterranean in search of a better life: according to the UN refugee agency, in 2022 there are already more than a thousand victims of shipwrecks. Many of them remain nameless.

Giving him back an identity is the commitment of the anthropologist and legal doctor Cristina Cattaneo, who is fighting at an international level to create a European database of the missing. Cattaneo will talk to the journalist Mario Calabresi on 30 September in Ferrara. Some excerpts from the podcast will be broadcast at the opening of the meeting Catch of the day, made from a text by the French journalist Éric Fottorino, with an introduction by Cesare Martinetti della Stampa.

Agriculture, logistics and catering: these are the sectors in which foreign labor is most widespread, but exploitation is also widespread. To combat the phenomenon, new rules are needed but also new ways of thinking about immigration: no longer as an emergency but as a global phenomenon and a resource for the host countries. On 2 October Monia Giovannetti of the Cittalia foundation, the journalist Angelo Mastrandrea, Yvan Sagnet of the Nocap association and Anna Viola Toller of the Cidas cooperative, who collaborated in organizing the meeting, will talk about it in Ferrara. Introduces and moderates Stefania Mascetti of Internazionale.

Info internazionale.it/festival

See also  The end of the Draghi government worries Europe

You may also like

Gathering the hearts and minds of the party...

Xi Jinping makes his first appearance after the...

The shoe symbol of the fight against violence...

Gathering the Party’s Heart and Public Opinion to...

Fontana: “Salvini’s leadership is not at risk. I...

Basketball, Nutribullet introduces itself to the city: here...

Marialuisa Jacobelli victim of stalking, an abbreviated trial...

Cocaine in the gym bag, at home he...

The 24 hours of San Martino on the...

Dear gas, monthly bills are coming to spread...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy