Human remains discovered in the wreckage of the Titan submarine

Washington: Human remains have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submarine. However, American experts will conduct a regular inspection in this regard. The US Coast Guard has revealed that they have found human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submarine.
On June 18, the submarine Titan, which went on a pleasure trip to the sinking of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912, was destroyed by an underwater pressure explosion, killing five people on board. The port of St. John’s, Canada. The wreckage of the Titan submarine was brought up, including the submarine’s landing frame and stern shell. The US Coast Guard says that US medical experts will conduct a regular examination of these alleged remains.
It should be noted that the US Coast Guard is currently in the first stages of the investigation regarding the Titan tragedy. The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) has been tasked with tracing the evidence to a US port.

