Human remains found inside suitcases in the United States

The Police of USA reported that the human remains of two unidentified people were found inside suitcases abandoned in Texas y Floridaas reported by the news portal RT.

Although the findings took place during the past week, just today, the Police issued the reports with details about what happened.

The first case was reported by a group of workers, who informed the authorities that they had found a duffel bag containing human remains.

“The first inclination is to assume that it is a homicide scene (…) We will not be able to determine the cause of death, the manner of death or the identity of the victim for some time,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Meanwhile, the Police Delray Beach, Floridareported the discovery of the remains of a woman that were hidden in three suitcases that were found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway of the Atlantic.

According to the news portal RT“Officers indicated that the identity of the victim was unknown, but suggested that she may be a middle-aged white or Hispanic female with brown hair and approximately five feet tall.”

The authorities are working on the recognition activities of the mortal remains found.

