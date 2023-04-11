Sudani Net:

Citizens coming from the state of South Kordofan were looted by an armed group affiliated with the Army and the Rapid Support Forces near the city of Kosti in the White Nile State.

Those coming from the states of Kordofan and Darfur complain about the heavy proliferation of checkpoints set up by the army and rapid support on the roads linking Kordofan, Darfur and the capital, Khartoum. Employees of the security and military agencies are accused of committing violations that include looting at gunpoint, humiliating searches of luggage, and sometimes detention for long hours.

The Hoodu Center for Human Rights said in a press statement that “on the sixth of last March, a group of about 20 soldiers dressed in Sudanese army uniforms and Rapid Support forces forced six cars carrying passengers coming from Abbasiya in South Kordofan state to stop at gunpoint near the village of Al-Awad in the White Nile state and looted their phones and their money.”

He explained that the soldiers were wearing masks on their faces.

He stated that the cars whose passengers were looted were able to reach Kosti, where they informed the police of the incident, but they refused to file a report under the pretext that the site of the accident was outside their jurisdiction, and directed the affected citizens to open their report in the “Tendalti” locality, which is about 70 km from Kosti.

One of the lawyers told “Hodo” that the Kosti police did not have the right to deport the victims, they had to contact the relevant police station and take the procedures on their behalf.

The human rights center called on the police in the White Nile state to investigate the incident, and called on the Ministry of Defense to arrest army soldiers, conduct an investigation into the crime, and ensure the safety of citizens.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)