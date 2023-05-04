Home » “Human Rights Watch” criticizes the use of explosive weapons in Sudan
News

“Human Rights Watch” criticizes the use of explosive weapons in Sudan

by admin
“Human Rights Watch” criticizes the use of explosive weapons in Sudan

Nairobi (epd). The human rights organization “Human Rights Watch” (HRW) accuses the conflicting parties in Sudan of using heavy weapons in residential areas. As a result, both the army and the paramilitary “Rapid Support Forces” (RSF) are responsible for the deaths of civilians and the destruction of basic infrastructure, the human rights activists said on Thursday in Nairobi when a report was published.

Indiscriminate attacks with tanks, large artillery, missiles and airstrikes violated international law. HRW Sudan expert Mohamed Osman said the parties to the conflict “ruthlessly disregard the lives of civilians by using inaccurate weapons in densely populated urban areas”.

In mid-April, a power struggle between the regular army and the “Rapid Support Forces” escalated in Sudan. Since then, battles have been reported from many parts of the country. According to the United Nations, 100,000 Sudanese have already fled to neighboring countries such as Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia.

Both parties to the conflict were accused of human rights crimes even before the conflict began. Human Rights Watch called on the army and the RSF to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid. HRW expert Osman also called for an arms embargo for Sudan. In addition, violations of international law should be documented and then help to bring those responsible for serious crimes to justice.

For the report, the organization says it spoke to 23 people in three cities in the African country. In addition, videos and satellite data were evaluated.

See also  Ernesto Castro will allow any youtuber to "cover" sessions of the Legislative Assembly

You may also like

EXO’s Kai holds a free fan meeting before...

Use of biogas to generate electricity (BFH)

The merchants, the security and the mayor

Blinken: Hope to reschedule visit to China this...

Darwish advocates urban development from Zagreb

Austria traveled more in 2022 than before Corona

He died in a prison in Quindío Huilense...

Conviction of a Frenchman to 18 months in...

Mexico: Protest caravan from Chiapas to Mexico City

Schneider Electric strengthens its industrial unit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy