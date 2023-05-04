“Human Rights Watch” criticizes the use of explosive weapons in Sudan

The human rights organization “Human Rights Watch” (HRW) accuses the conflicting parties in Sudan of using heavy weapons in residential areas. As a result, both the army and the paramilitary “Rapid Support Forces” (RSF) are responsible for the deaths of civilians and the destruction of basic infrastructure, the human rights activists said on Thursday in Nairobi when a report was published.

Indiscriminate attacks with tanks, large artillery, missiles and airstrikes violated international law. HRW Sudan expert Mohamed Osman said the parties to the conflict “ruthlessly disregard the lives of civilians by using inaccurate weapons in densely populated urban areas”.

In mid-April, a power struggle between the regular army and the “Rapid Support Forces” escalated in Sudan. Since then, battles have been reported from many parts of the country. According to the United Nations, 100,000 Sudanese have already fled to neighboring countries such as Egypt, Chad and Ethiopia.

Both parties to the conflict were accused of human rights crimes even before the conflict began. Human Rights Watch called on the army and the RSF to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid. HRW expert Osman also called for an arms embargo for Sudan. In addition, violations of international law should be documented and then help to bring those responsible for serious crimes to justice.

For the report, the organization says it spoke to 23 people in three cities in the African country. In addition, videos and satellite data were evaluated.