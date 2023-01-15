The concert of the singer Ana del Castillo for the release of her new album ‘El favor de Dios’ presented a human stampede that tried to force their way into the Vallenata Legend park and left 47 affected citizens.

Felipe Andrés Murgas, municipal government secretary, said that most of the attendees did not have the ticket to enjoy the concert of the Vallenato music artist, therefore, they knocked down one of the park gates.

“When we were inside, we had control of the situation. The logistics group was there, which knows how to control this situation, and was accompanied by the National Police,” Murgas said.

However, the relief agency had to provide first aid to the 47 citizens who presented minor injuries.

“Four were transferred to a care center. This is part of the euphoria of the groups of people who attend this type of show and control was given in the best way. Inside the park there was no situation to regret. They were not serious injuries, these people were still in pain after primary care and were transferred to see if there were traumas,” added Murgas.

The concert held on Saturday night had a security and contingency scheme made up of the National Police, Civil Defense and a logistics group, among other institutions. However, it was attended by more attendees than expected.

“There were a number of people who showed up at the place that did not have a ticket office and when they felt that they were not going to be allowed to enter by queuing, they ended up putting pressure on one of the doors that was knocked down and people entered,” Murgas concluded. .

ANTECEDENT

In 2011, José Luis Jurado Baleta was seriously injured in a stampede of people who tried to enter the Leyenda Vallenata park with violence for the release of an album by the singer Silvestre Dangond.

The young man who worked as logistics support at the event was in a critical state of health, which is why, after a long legal process, he had to be compensated by the artist and the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar.