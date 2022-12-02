Arrested by the Fiamme Gialle in France, on a European arrest warrant, one of the people responsible for the entry into Italy of hundreds of illegal immigrants. He is one of the three Guineans involved in the “Malta’s Passeur” operation, completed in October 2021 by the Treviso Group, investigation that had brought to light how dozens of illegal immigrants, using counterfeit identity documents, had entered Italy aboard scheduled flights from Malta, landing in numerous national airports.

The trafficker in human beings, together with the two compatriots, had already been the recipients, at the end of the investigations, of a precautionary measure, consisting in the obligation to stay in the municipality of residence and in home detention in the evening and night time slots.

The suspect, in reality, immediately after the notification of the order ordered by the investigating judge of Treviso, had escaped from his home in the province of Naples, taking refuge in France, which is why the court of Treviso, in January 2022, ordered the most serious personal precautionary measure of custody in prison.

That was how i financiers from Treviso set out to track him downafter months of research, in Orléans in France, where he had decided to apply for international protection, despite not having the right to do so.

Thanks to the collaboration of the General Prosecutor’s Office at the Orléans Court of Appeal and the local judicial police, the wanted man has been arrested and, in the next few days, he will have to appear before the Treviso Judicial Authority and answer for the crime of aggravated aiding and abetting of illegal immigration.

The investigations that led to the arrest of the trafficker had started in December 2019, when, at the“Antonio Canova” airport of Trevisotwo African illegal immigrants from Malta were arrested, both of whom had the same counterfeit passport, whose identity actually belonged to a third person.

Thanks to the crossing of the information obtained through telephone interceptions, the analysis of the passenger lists and flight reservations of the various airlines, the consultation of the databases of the Ministry of the Interior and the examination of the bank accounts of the suspects, the tested illicit system had been rebuilt, devised by the three Guineans to smuggle dozens of African immigrants into Italy, systematically using Malta as a stopover.

Irregular foreigners from the African continent, before being definitively transferred to Italy, were in fact taken to the island, where they could have access to temporary accommodation, provided by the suspects themselves.

Subsequently, using counterfeit identity documents or those made out to other compliant subjects, the three had the immigrants embark on board flights, with destination the airports of Treviso, Rome Ciampino, Rome Fiumicino, Bari, Turin, Orio al Serio, Naples, Perugia, as well as on board ferries to Catania. The rate fixed for each illegal entry varied between 450 and 700 euros per illegal immigrant.

The investigative picture that emerged then turned out to be far more serious thanks to the documents seized from the wanted man in the province of Naples, when he was found in possession of various identity documents and passports, used to facilitate the entry of illegal immigrants into Italy.

Examination of these documents, together with the analysis of the content of the chats found on the mobile phone, has made it possible to reconstruct a much higher number of illegal immigrants introduced into Italy, equal to another two hundred people.