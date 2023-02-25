In a real danger for passers-by on 15th Street with Carrera 4, in the heart of the Santa Marta Center, this register has become, which remains open with some cables that the surrounding community has not been able to establish if they are electrical, telephone and Internet . The truth is that everyone who passes through that site is exposed to suffering an injury if they fall into it. The situation has been going on for more than five months and so far no authority has taken charge to repair it. Photo Ly Erich Amasifuen