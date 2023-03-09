The Colombian Navy begins its campaign “Sailing to the Heart of the Pacific” San Juan version, which will take place from March 9 to 12, in the communities settled in the municipal seat of Santa Genoveva de Docordó, the indigenous reservations of Buenavista and Puerto Pizario, as well as in the township of Palestina, in the department of Chocó.

For this campaign, the Pacific Naval Force arranged the ARC ship “Bahía Colombia” which transports more than 26 tons of humanitarian aid with food, toilet, kitchen, oral health, school supplies, wheelchairs, medicines and wellness kits. As well as a group of 37 professionals including doctors, dentists, psychologists and physiotherapists, who voluntarily join this initiative to provide their services and knowledge.

The ship set sail on Wednesday, March 8 from the Buenaventura District and will enter the San Juan River, to begin medical care and distribution of aid in the Buenavista indigenous reservation on Thursday, March 9; At the end of the day, she will begin transit to the municipal seat of Santa Genoveva de Docordó to attend to its inhabitants on Friday, March 10.

Subsequently, the health professionals will provide their services on Saturday, March 11 in the indigenous reservation of Puerto Pizario and will finish their work on Sunday, March 12 in the Palestina corregimiento; returning again to the port of Buenaventura on Monday, March 13, where the closing ceremony of the campaign “Sailing to the Heart of the Pacific” San Juan version will take place.

This edition of “Sailing to the Heart of the Pacific” has the participation of the Chocó Governor’s Office, San Juan Coastal Mayor’s Office, Minuto de Dios Corporation and Organization, Angeles for Colombia Foundation, Changing the World Foundation, Organization El Niño Dios si Existe, Colsubsidio drugstores and Almacenes Totto.

The San Juan River is one of the most important in the department of Chocó and the Colombian Pacific, in which the Colombian Navy carries out security operations, fluvial control, and protection of the communities settled in this region. This tributary is born in the Cerro de Caramanta located in the department of Antioquia, crossing the departments of Risaralda, Chocó and flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Litoral San Juan municipality located on the limits of the department of Valle del Cauca.

The Colombian Navy will continue to lead different activities that generate well-being for the communities of the Colombian Pacific, with the purpose of articulating the State and its capacities, with the social initiatives of private companies, to strengthen the institutional framework on the Pacific Coast.