Starting tomorrow, January 15, and for five days, representatives of the Government and the ELN will carry out a “humanitarian caravan” in Medio y Bajo San Juan, visiting Nóvita, Sipí, Istmina, Medio San Juan, Litoral de San Juan and the Calima area (Buenaventura).

They are accompanied by representatives of the Church and international organizations, seeking to make a diagnosis to define humanitarian relief and avoid displacement and confinement of local communities.

The activity is being coordinated by the High Commissioner for Peace, as well as by delegates of the government’s negotiating team, especially Carlos Rosero. On behalf of the ELN there will be peace managers, such as Juan Carlos Cuellar.