Humanitarian crisis continues in Nóvita

The public order situation in Nóvita continues to be critical, reported the Ombudsman’s Office, which indicated that more than five thousand people are confined and another 600 displaced to the urban area, when they were caught in the crossfire by the clashes between the ELN and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

This situation, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, has prevented the mobilization of caravans whose objective is to carry all types of humanitarian assistance.

This tends to be aggravated by the fall of a vehicular bridge in the municipality of Río Iró, where the structure is still collapsed and the repairs have not yet begun.

At least 5,600 people and another 600 more than a week ago left their homes in the rural areas of that town to take refuge in the municipal seat, they are confined.

Solidified

The Ombudsman’s Office asked the National Government and the public force to “appeal to the necessary means to guarantee free mobility in the San Juan region, in the south-central zone of the Chocó department and reiterated that massive displacement and confinement events are in contrary to International Humanitarian Law and do not contribute to the construction of peace in the country”.

The entity indicated that it has been doing joint work with other entities with the purpose of opening a humanitarian corridor that “allows aid to be brought to those who are in the area.”

He also asked that “the homes and belongings of those who had to abandon everything to protect their lives and not be immersed in the midst of hostilities between the ELN and the AGC be protected.”

Comments