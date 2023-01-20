Home News Humanitarian mission facilitated the release of two people in Arauca – news
A soldier identified as Jhonatan Felipe Beltrán Moyano died in what would be an accidental incident inside the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 16 of Arauquita.

According to what was reported, the situation occurred in the morning of January 17, when soldier Beltrán Moyano was on sentinel and, apparently, accidentally, another soldier who was in the place had his gun activated. weapon, instantly killing the soldier.

According to a press release from the 8th Division of the Army, the competent authorities were immediately notified, who carried out the urgent actions and will continue with the investigation, which will allow clarifying the circumstances of time, manner and place in which the events occurred. Likewise, the corresponding disciplinary and administrative action will be initiated internally.

The National Army will accompany family and friends of soldier Beltrán Moyano RIP, to whom they send a heartfelt message of condolences and solidarity in these difficult times.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

