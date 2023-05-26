Home » Humanitarian mission of the Ombudsman’s Office allowed the release of a teenager in Arauca – news
Humanitarian mission of the Ombudsman's Office allowed the release of a teenager in Arauca

Humanitarian mission of the Ombudsman's Office allowed the release of a teenager in Arauca

The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted three men who allegedly committed sexual crimes with children under 14 years of age. Different facts that occurred in the municipalities of Arauca and Tame.

Grandfather was the one who sexually assaulted her

One case is related to the indictment of charges that the Prosecutor’s Office made against a man who, apparently, on several occasions sexually accessed a minor under the age of 13 during 2021 and 2022, in the Mararabe de Tame village (Arauca). The defendant would have taken advantage of his familiarity with the victim for being the maternal grandmother’s partner and living with them.

In preliminary hearings, a judge with functions of control of guarantees sent him to prison, for his alleged responsibility in the crime of aggravated violent carnal access.

Aggressor was close to the family

A second case occurred in the El Chircal de Arauca neighborhood (Arauca), where the man captured today would have groped the private parts of a minor under 6 years of age when he was visiting his cousin. The events occurred twice in March and April 2022.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of sexual acts with children under 14 years of age, which he did not accept. The judge in the case endorsed the prosecutor’s arguments and agreed to the request and sent him to jail.

He threatened her with uploading a video of sexual content to networks

A third investigation stems from events that occurred in November 2020, the first half of 2021, and a last event on October 9 of that same year. The Prosecutor’s Office showed that the defendant, the nephew of the stepfather of the minor under 13 years of age, would have performed all kinds of sexual harassment on her and threatened to upload a video of sexual content that he had of her to social networks if she revealed what happened.

By virtue of the foregoing, the Prosecutor’s Office filed charges for the crime of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age aggravated, which was not accepted.

Those investigated were captured by the National Police in the last week. By determination of the judging body, they were sent to the judicial jail of the Araucanian capital.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

