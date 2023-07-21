Humanity shamed in Manipur, two women were paraded naked by mob, both were gang-raped, Rooh Farsa video rocked the internet.

Humanity shamed in Manipur, mob parades two women naked

The northeastern state of Manipur, ruled by the BJP, has been engulfed in ethnic violence for two and a half months 150 People have died and 250 More than 1,000 churches are reported to have been burned May 4 Internet services have been suspended in Manipur since the violence started. Hundreds of houses and properties have been set on fire. Thousands of homeless people are forced to take shelter in forests and government camps, including the poor, men, women and children. The Kuki tribe is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Manipur N Baran Singh.

At the same time yesterday evening, a video of Manipur that shames the humanity and the soul suddenly went viral on the social media, watching the video and pictures, the internet is abuzz. The eyes of the viewers of this video are getting wet and the image of the country has been tarnished all over the world. Since last night, the video of Manipur violence and this inhuman incident has been trending on Twitter.

Various opposition leaders and social media users who have the pain of humanity are condemning this incident in strong words. There, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Women and Children Smriti Irani began to be severely criticized that “will you and the central government remain silent even after watching this video?” “

A horrifying video and pictures of two women being paraded naked on the road by a mob of men in Manipur has gone viral on all social media platforms apart from Twitter. It is being strongly condemned and strict action is being demanded against the wolves involved in the incident. In the video, it is seen that a large number of beasts were stripped completely naked while molesting the body parts of these innocent women and shouting that As if celebrating!!

A tribal organization has alleged that the two women were gang-raped in a field. According to a statement by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), the incident May 4 From Komnipur’s capital Imphal approx 35 Kilometers away in Kang Pokpi district. However, the police said the incident took place in another district, but the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in Kang Pokpi.

After this video came out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the incidents related to sexual violence in Manipur and said that “What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, the culprits will not be forgiven.” He urged all the heads of state to ensure the safety of women.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament starting today, PM Modi said, “This is a shameful incident for any society. Who did it and who is responsible is a separate issue, but it has brought shame to our nation.” I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order.”

The Supreme Court on this video of Manipur says, “It is very disturbing. Directing the Center and the State to take action,” the Supreme Court said on Thursday that it was “deeply disturbed” by the video of the nude parade of two women in Manipur. Describing it as “unacceptable”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed the Center and the state governments to take immediate action and inform the Supreme Court about the action taken.

“We will give some time to the government to take action or else if nothing is happening on the ground, we will take action,” the bench, which also included Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra, said.

Opposition leaders and social media are being criticized that ethnic violence has been going on in Manipur for two and a half months and the Prime Minister has remained completely silent on it. If he had dismissed the Chief Minister of Manipur from the post and appealed for peace, the situation would not have been so serious!!

Amidst the trending and severe condemnation on Twitter since yesterday, the Union Minister for Women and Children Ms. Smriti Irani 29-11 Bhmi tweeted, “Coming from Manipur 2 The horrifying video of sexual assault on women is condemnable and it is an act of inhumanity. Spoke to Chief Minister Biran Singh who informed me that an investigation is currently underway and assured that no stone will be left unturned to bring the culprits to justice.”

A day before the on-camera atrocity, there had been clashes between Manipur’s majority Metis and the hill-dominated Kuki tribe over their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

ITLF ITLF# He said in his statement that May 4 Scenes of the abhorrent incident in Koh Kong Pokpi district can be seen continuously with helpless women being molested by a mob of men who are crying and pleading with their captors.

The organization said that the horrific ordeal these helpless and innocent women had to face was further exacerbated by the criminals’ decision to share the video on social media, which revealed the identity of the victims, and appealed to the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take action.

On the other hand, Manipur police also night 25-10 In two of his tweets, it is written that a case of gang-rape and murder has been registered by the police. A senior police official told NDTV last night that we have identified these persons and will arrest them soon. May 4 About the horrific ordeal 15 They came to the police days later. The crime did not happen there, but we have the evidence. We will catch all these men in a day or two.

Former All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi 11 “The Prime Minister’s silence and inaction has led Manipur to anarchy,” he wrote in his tweet. India will not remain silent while the concept of India is under attack in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 33-9 In his tweet in Hindi, Bachi wrote that “Videos and pictures of sexual violence against women from Manipur are heartbreaking. He wrote that this horrific incident of violence against women should be condemned as much as possible. Women and children bear the brunt of violence in the society.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too 11 o’clock Kayey wrote in his tweet that “the incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable.” This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society. The situation in Manipur is becoming very alarming. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Strict action should be taken against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. People of such criminal nature should have no place in India.”

After this very reprehensible and humane incident in Manipur, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Manipur N. Biran Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani were trending on Twitter till late at night, demanding that they resign from their posts taking moral responsibility for this incident. And Gudi Media hashtag continued trending.

“Note: Keeping in view the journalistic principles and rules, the institution is unable to present the video of this viral incident on social media here.”

Speaking to the media during the opening of the Parliament session in Manipur today, President of the All Hind Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and Member of Parliament Hyderabad, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, said, “The Prime Minister was forced to react to this video, as it has now gone viral. He said that genocide is taking place there, justice will be served only when the Chief Minister is removed and the Prime Minister orders a CBI inquiry. He said that minorities in this country, especially Muslims, Christians and Dalits, are being brutalized.” He described the communal violence in Manipur as the genocide of the minority Kuki community there.

Surya Pratap Singh, a rebel IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh, has also tweeted this video, which shames humanity, saying, “Look at today’s people!” Women’s respect is on the line. It is being hated, but the contractors of power may be ashamed of themselves. Therefore, the entire video must be uploaded. Are the oppressors protected by power? Later he condemned the shameful incident by presenting the details of the incident on his YouTube channel.

