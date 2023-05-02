Humanized mental health care

Patients and circle of support require

From the Mental Health and Coexistence program in coordination with the Referral and Counter-referral program of the Risaralda Health Secretariat, in order to achieve adherence to the Mental Health Public Policy in all entities that provide the service in the territory, Technical assistance visits began to accompany the humanization process in relation to mental health care.

The main reason is that a humanized health service makes it possible to provide better care, as well as greater care for patients and their families, allowing adherence to the treatments being applied, a determining factor in mental health processes.

From the Government of Risaralda, the tours with health professionals have already begun, to help the entities that provide the service, EPS and the network of public hospitals in all the processes of humanization in care; In the first phase of the process, verification, technical assistance and accompaniment will be carried out; Second, follow-up audits will be initiated against the adoption of the process.

“It is necessary that all entities and institutions be able to get involved in the adoption of public mental health policy and everything that this entails, as well as the implementation of humanization in the care, promotion and prevention processes with the community, for this reason these technical assistance visits are vital to strengthen the system and its impact on patients" Claudia Lorena Gutiérrez, professional from the Mental Health and Coexistence program.

For her part, Tania Largo, coordinator of the Nervous System Institute, an entity that has already received the first technical assistance from the Ministry of Health, referred to the process, “For us this type of accompaniment is very important, it allows us to strengthen the entire process of the mandatory quality assurance system and humanization in health, directing us to continuous improvement.”

The visits will continue in the coming weeks in all health service providers in the department, with the aim of strengthening care for all Risaraldenses.