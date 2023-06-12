Humberto de La Calle and the story behind his novel ‘The unlikely death of Hercules Petrorius’ in Felva 2023

At the close of the first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023organized by EL PILÓN, Humberto of Lombana Streetsenator, chief negotiator of the Government in the Peace Process with the Farc and former vice president of the Republic, arrived in the capital of Cesar to present his novel ‘The unlikely death of Hercules Petrorius’.

The book is based on the story of a law student at the University of Caldas, who, attracted by the idea of ​​a peaceful social revolution, joined the M-19 guerrilla in the 1970s, finding his death in the Calarcá operation in the Chocó jungle.

“Hercules is a fictional character who has bits and pieces of other real characters. This novel can be good, regular or bad, that’s for you to define, but what is It is not a novel that narrates the events of the internal armed conflict in Colombia, on the contrary, it is more the story of a tormented boy who wanted a revolution without violence, he dreamed of the revolution of knowledge, who suffers and believes that in the guerrilla he found the solution to his problems, but there he found the end of his lifesaid Humberto de la Calle.

#Felva2023 📚 Senator Humberto de la Calle talks about his beginnings as a writer in the current called ‘nadaísmo’. The event takes place at the Casa de la Cultura, within the framework of the Valledupar Book Fair. pic.twitter.com/vy3jcoBjgL — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) June 11, 2023

The senator narrated that the work was “frozen” for 30 years, but that he decided, after various factors, to resume it and return to his role as a writer. Likewise, he narrated that he took some moments from his life to recreate the character.

“Part of the Hercules thing is autobiographical and, in particular, in my childhood I suffered from asthma and, in effect, he had to start withdrawing from the usual exercise of soccer, basketball and other things, and he ended up taking refuge in reading and joining literary groups. of discussion. Hercules transferred this to conservative liberal violence, creating a scheme of pessimism. Hercules is fiction, pieces of people and some elements correspond to moments that I lived in my childhood and adolescence”he expressed.

On the other hand, he explained that the central message of the novel is the idea that the main character had that by joining the guerrilla he would find a change in society.

“The central message is to see how these unrealistic romantic constructions end up failing, rather they are a setback in a process of social change, something that is seen in Colombia today, but which collaterally has its issues, but reinforcements have arrived and it’s worth it. the penalty when Hercules tells “Negative” that he is not God because of the thought they had about death and violence”, explained Humberto de la Calle.

He added that the character of Hercules Petrorius was not “warm” because, although he was not radical, he was convinced of his ideas when he thought that the “Western liberal democracy is the formula for societies to grow, so that individuals have full rights”.

Thus, he mentioned that during his stay at the University of Caldas he ended up being hated by some colleagues from the student movements, this being one more motivation to join the M-19 guerrilla.

Finally, during the conversation with Catalina Lobo, Humberto de la Calle made a parallel between the guerrilla and paramilitary groups, who are convinced that their actions are for the well-being of the people. and seen with good eyes by society, an ideal that Hercules Petrorius had in the work, recalling the negotiations with the farc in Havana, who believed that they had a good image.

BY: CARMEN LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.