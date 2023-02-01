During the course of this Wednesday morning at the CTI facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office, Humberto Manuel Olivella Pineda, 23, turned himself in, who had an arrest warrant for the crimes of homicide as guarantor, kidnapping and sexual abuse.

This young man is the father of the seven-month-old baby who died from ingesting carbon monoxide inside a vehicle at the Santa Bárbara motel in this capital.

The girl was taken to this place by her parents on January 1, 2023. They entered the room and the little girl was left in the car. After several hours she was found dead by one of the workers.

Faced with these facts, the lawyer Fredy Gutiérrez, Humberto Olivella’s lawyer, has indicated that he has enough probative material to disprove the theory of the Prosecutor’s Office based on the testimony of María Camila Mangual Mojica, 19, who indicates that she was forced to go to the motel .

It should be noted that on the day of the events this couple was asleep inside the motel, once they woke up they were taken to a clinic where after these doctors it was learned that they were under the influence of alcohol and narcotic substances.

Related