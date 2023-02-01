Home News Humberto Olivella, father of the girl who died in a motel in Valledupar, turned himself in
News

Humberto Olivella, father of the girl who died in a motel in Valledupar, turned himself in

by admin

During the course of this Wednesday morning at the CTI facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office, Humberto Manuel Olivella Pineda, 23, turned himself in, who had an arrest warrant for the crimes of homicide as guarantor, kidnapping and sexual abuse.
This young man is the father of the seven-month-old baby who died from ingesting carbon monoxide inside a vehicle at the Santa Bárbara motel in this capital.
The girl was taken to this place by her parents on January 1, 2023. They entered the room and the little girl was left in the car. After several hours she was found dead by one of the workers.
Faced with these facts, the lawyer Fredy Gutiérrez, Humberto Olivella’s lawyer, has indicated that he has enough probative material to disprove the theory of the Prosecutor’s Office based on the testimony of María Camila Mangual Mojica, 19, who indicates that she was forced to go to the motel .
It should be noted that on the day of the events this couple was asleep inside the motel, once they woke up they were taken to a clinic where after these doctors it was learned that they were under the influence of alcohol and narcotic substances.

See also  Infections on the rise according to the ISS, it is the Easter effect

You may also like

The electric car market accelerates in Europe

Bishop of Istmina-Tadó pronounces on the case of...

In quick action, Police recovered $5 million stolen...

Xi Jinping emphasized accelerating the construction of a...

Antioquia: Mincultura is asked to recover Rionegro heritage...

The father of the dead baby in a...

Guarantee the “real gold and silver” of enterprise...

see when and where to see it

Nantong Changbei community launched the activity of “making...

Splicing began for the delivery of the Matecaña

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy