Hunan College Entrance Examination ends with a sense of welcoming ceremony outside the examination room- Focus Today- Hunan Online

Feel the love and pass on the love: “This bouquet of flowers is for you to pick up your child”

The Hunan college entrance examination ended, and the welcoming ceremony outside the examination room was full of sense, not only flowers, but also various creative expressions

At 6:30 p.m. on June 9, at the test center of Yali Middle School in Changsha, candidates who finished the last test rushed out of the test room and embraced their families.Photo by Zhao Chi, an all-media reporter from Huasheng Online

On the afternoon of June 9, at the college entrance examination site of Yangzheng Middle School in Yizhang, the “blue friends” of the Yizhang County Fire Rescue Brigade set up two fire trucks as a “water gate”, wishing the candidates a leap into the dragon’s gate and getting their titles on the gold list.Photo by Deng Wenchao

Dingling bells! On June 9th, with the ringing of the college entrance examination bell at 18:30, the last exam ended, and the 2023 college entrance examination in Hunan, which touched everyone’s hearts, came to an end.

The figures that flew out were like soaring eagles. At this moment, you are full marks in the eyes of your loved ones. Looking back outside the arena, the figures welcoming the guardians converged into a warm current. Then, there were groups of students who cried, smiled, took photos and said goodbye, leaving youthful memories with each other in the most sincere way.

■All media reporter Wang Zhifang

Seniors and sisters form a group to send blessings

On June 9th, before the exam started in the morning, at the exam center of No. 1 Middle School in Changsha, a senior sister who graduated from the school brought her friends who studied Jiangyong Nushu together to bring blessings. They used “Jiangyong Nvshu” to express their blessings to the juniors and sisters, and wished the juniors “a bright future for the title on the gold list”.

Similarly, in the afternoon of the same day, a huge banner at the school gate of Changsha No. 1 Middle School attracted the attention of reporters. “Compared to being number one, you are the only one! You can fall in love, play games, and eat to your heart’s content!” This is also the blessing of the seniors and sisters who graduated from the school to the younger students. A senior from Anhui University told the reporter that they were undergraduates and postgraduates from Renmin University of China, Hunan University and other institutions.

feel the love and send the love

Receive love and give love!

At 12:35, at the examination center of No. 1 Middle School in Changsha, student Liu, who had finished the college entrance examination, took the welcome bouquet from his parents and began to take pictures together.

At this time, a candidate’s mother passed by, and Liu hurried forward and handed over the bouquet, “Auntie, I feel love. You can take this bouquet to pick up your child in the afternoon.”

“Harry Potter” came to take the test

At 18:30, the test center of No. 1 Middle School in Changsha City, the last subject of the test was over, and the children ran out of the test room happily. Among the crowd, a family dressed in Harry Potter costumes stood out. “The child liked Harry Potter since she was a child, so I wanted to surprise her at this special moment.” The mother told the reporter that in order to surprise the child, she urgently placed an order online.

Not far away, another mother smiled and handed her mobile phone to her son who had just left the examination room, reminding him to call his sister. Before the call was dialed, a girl with a bouquet of sunflowers came running over, “You guy, I spent more than half an hour at the door in order to ‘grab’ a good position, but you rushed past me .” The elder sister smiled and teased the younger brother, while handing over the bouquet in her hand. Seeing the reporter coming, the mother was a little embarrassed, “I have never given flowers to my child before, this time I will give him a sense of ceremony and celebrate!”

