On the afternoon of the 5th, the Hunan delegation attending the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress held the third plenary meeting at the station to review the government work report. Shi Taifeng, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, secretary of the Central Secretariat, and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, participated in the review.

The head of the delegation, Zhang Qingwei, presided over the meeting, and the deputy heads of the delegation, Mao Weiming, Wang Shuangquan, Li Dianxun, Wu Lan, Du Jiahao, Xu Dazhe, Hu Xusheng, Liu Lianyu, Yang Weigang, Jiang Difei, Zhou Haibing, Zhu Yu, Ye Xiaoying, Li Jiancheng, etc. participated in the deliberation. According to the arrangement of the meeting, Li Guoying, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Water Resources, and Zhu Zhongming, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Finance, attended the meeting to listen to opinions. Relevant comrades from the General Office of the State Council, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Water Resources attended the meeting to listen to their opinions.

Shi Taifeng said that the government work report comprehensively and objectively summarizes the achievements, clearly puts forward the ideas and suggestions for this year’s government work, and runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Over the past five years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has coordinated both domestic and international situations, coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and coordinated development and security. The clear political stance of the center and the supremacy of the people has demonstrated a strong political responsibility of self-reliance and self-improvement, and the courage to fight, and has promoted the cause of the party and the country to achieve major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention. The united front system must firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, actively guide the majority of united front members to contribute ideas and efforts, and constantly gather the majestic forces of unity and struggle.

Representative Mao Weiming fully agrees and firmly supports the government work report made by Premier Li Keqiang. He said that new thinking science guides China‘s high-quality development and opens up a new form of Chinese-style modern human civilization. Hunan will adhere to the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to Hunan’s important speeches, take the creation of “three highlands” as the first guidance, take development as the top priority, take optimizing the business environment as the first starting point, and improve People’s livelihood is the first achievement, and the “six development battles” such as economic growth initiative, scientific and technological innovation, optimization of the development environment, risk prevention and risk prevention, safety production turnaround, and key people’s livelihood protection, etc., are fought in an aggressive attitude. A good answer to Hunan’s Chinese-style modernization.

During the review, Yang Yueqiu, Shi Jia, Tang Yue, Li Donglin, Hu Xusheng, Wang Xu, Xie Zilong, Yang Tao, Li Chunqiu, Li Jiancheng, Zhang Xuewu, Dai Lizhong and other representatives focused on food security, rural revitalization, industrial chain supply chain, rail transit equipment, Opinions and suggestions were put forward on scientific and technological innovation, opening to the outside world, expanding consumption, educating talents, united front work, and private economy.