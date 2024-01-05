Hunan has made every effort to expand effective investment in key provincial construction projects, the top ten infrastructure projects, and the top ten industrial projects, all of which have exceeded the 2023 annual investment plan – Highlights – Hunan Online

Hunan Province Over-achieves Annual Investment Plan

On January 5, Huasheng Online reported that the province of Hunan is pushing forward with efforts to expand effective investment and promote the construction of major projects to support the stabilization and improvement of economic operations. According to the provincial development and reform work conference, in 2023, 337 provincial key construction projects, top ten infrastructure projects, and top ten industrial projects have all exceeded their annual investment plans, with completion rates of 124%, 122.6%, and 115.8% respectively.

Last year, the province initiated 1,158 major projects with a total investment of 522.1 billion yuan, making solid progress in infrastructure projects such as the Shaoyong Railway, Jingli Expressway, Zhitong Expressway, Xiangxi Airport, and the Mangshan and Maojun Reservoir Irrigation Area projects. Additionally, the province has seen advancements in industrial projects including BYD’s new energy vehicle base, Geely’s long-range new energy commercial vehicles, and Shaohong substrate glass projects.

Hunan also actively seized national policy opportunities, ranking fifth in the country in the implementation evaluation of the central budget investment plan. The province has leveraged private investment and attracted private capital to participate in 387 projects with a total investment of 169.1 billion yuan. In addition, efforts to expand funding channels have resulted in the establishment of an annual financing project worth 300 billion yuan and the signing of contracts for medium and long-term loans for manufacturing and technology-based enterprise financing worth 25.2 billion yuan.

The province’s accomplishments in over-achieving their annual investment plans signify strong support for the overall economic operation and development of Hunan.