[NTD, Beijing time, August 25, 2022]The scandal at the Second Xiangya Hospital in Hunan continued to ferment. Doctor Liu Xiangfeng, who was called “devil” by netizens, has been removed from the post of deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Trauma Emergency Center and his prescription rights have been suspended. and surgical permissions. The Hunan Provincial Health Commission also claimed to be involved in the investigation. However, some commentators believe that this kind of investigation is likely to “protect the calf”.

Recently, a number of netizens broke the news that Liu Xiangfeng, a doctor at the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, had problems with his medical style. The whistleblowers included patients Liu Xiangfeng had treated and treated, as well as colleagues and students. They reported Liu Xiangfeng’s various “medical immorality” on social media. “Behavior.

An insider of the Second Xiangya Hospital who used to work under Liu Xiangfeng as an intern said that Liu Xiangfeng prescribes more medicines to many chemotherapy patients without clear indications, and most of the time the surgery is performed by other doctors. , Liu Xiangfeng left soon after he came to power. Liu Xiangfeng will prescribe a bunch of consumables at his own expense for any surgery. For patients with advanced cancer who have no indication for surgery, he will also perform abdominal switch, which will increase the pain of the patient.

On the Internet, Liu Xiangfeng once said: “As long as there is a slight tendency to foreign bodies, whether it is a tumor or not, it will be treated as a tumor, and chemotherapy will be given first. For example, if a robot is used for incomplete intestinal obstruction, if the obstruction cannot be found, it will be treated as normal. The intestines are cut down and shown to the family.”

According to a doctor who has worked in the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University for many years, during his work in the hospital, he heard some things about Liu Xiangfeng, including the information leaked on the Internet, “Many things are well known in the hospital. “.

“Liu’s reputation in Xiangya is not very good. I heard that he has a backer. Many doctors and nurses with a sense of justice are helpless.” The doctor said.

After a large number of reports were exposed, there was an uproar on the Internet. Some netizens left a message on Weibo, saying, “If this is true, where is this angel in white, it is a demon in the world!” “The devil is in the world“, “It’s too scary for these people to be doctors.”

In response to media inquiries on August 22, a staff member of the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University said that after the hospital noticed the matter, it stopped Dr. Liu Xiangfeng’s work and asked him to cooperate with the investigation. After a preliminary investigation, the hospital decided to remove Liu Xiangfeng from the post of deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Trauma Emergency Center and suspend his prescribing and surgical authority. The Hunan Provincial Health and Health Commission has set up an investigation team with Central South University to investigate the matter.

However, public opinion believes that the investigation by the Health and Health Commission is actually an investigation by one’s own people, and the Second Xiangya Hospital will also “protect the calf”.

Current affairs commentator Li Muyang analyzed that, from the perspective of the revelations, Liu Xiangfeng had already violated the criminal law and should be brought to justice. However, Xiangya Hospital only dismissed him and suspended his prescription and surgical authority, which was actually protecting Liu Xiangfeng secretly.

