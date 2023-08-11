Hunan Implements Measures to Boost Employment and Support Entrepreneurs

Hunan Provincial Government Introduces Measures to Boost Employment

Changsha, August 10th – In a bid to stabilize and promote employment, the General Office of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government has announced 18 measures aimed at benefiting both enterprises and individuals. These measures prioritize supporting enterprise growth, securing employment for key groups, encouraging entrepreneurship among college graduates, and safeguarding the livelihoods of the underprivileged.

The measures, introduced through a circular issued by the Hunan Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, are designed to address the challenges faced by both businesses and job seekers. The plan focuses on expanding employment capacity, ensuring job security for vulnerable groups, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among college graduates, and maintaining a safety net for the most vulnerable members of society.

One key aspect of the plan is the implementation of the unemployment insurance policy, which aims to provide stability for enterprises. This policy states that insured enterprises that did not lay off employees or had a layoff rate below 5.5% in the previous year, as well as participating enterprises with less than 30 employees and a layoff rate not exceeding 20% of the total insured employees, will be eligible for unemployment insurance stable return. Additionally, the plan encourages financial institutions to support the real economy and labor-intensive small and micro enterprises that create significant employment opportunities by providing financial aid.

The plan also emphasizes the development of vocational skills among workers. It highlights the use of special funds for employment, unemployment insurance, vocational skills improvement, and education to provide training and subsidies for vocational training. This will enable workers to enhance their skills and increase their employability in a rapidly changing job market.

To address the employment challenges faced by specific groups, the plan introduces one-time employment subsidies, job expansion subsidies, and job subsidies for college graduates. Companies that hire graduates from the class of 2023 and those who have been unemployed for up to two years after graduation will be eligible for subsidies upon signing labor contracts and paying insurance premiums. Moreover, the plan aims to boost employment in the healthcare sector by implementing a special plan for rural doctors for college students and increasing the number of full-time staff members in communities with complex service tasks.

Furthermore, the plan calls for the stabilization of policy posts in various sectors. It includes the creation of special teaching posts, military conscription positions, and employment opportunities in state-owned enterprises. Hunan Province aims to accept over 4,700 college graduates into state-owned enterprises in 2023. It also outlines specific measures for assisting groups such as zero-employment families, low-income families, disabled individuals, and long-term unemployed individuals to ensure that their basic livelihoods are secure.

The measures introduced by the Hunan Provincial Government reflect the commitment to providing stability and support for enterprises and individuals in the face of employment challenges. By focusing on expansion, innovation, and inclusiveness, they aim to foster a more resilient and prosperous job market for the people of Hunan.

Copyright: This article is the exclusive property of Xinhua Newspaper Network and may not be reproduced or mirrored without permission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

